POS USA Releases 50 Best Restaurant Website Design Examples – Highlights 2020 Trends

Arlington, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) POS USA boasts of working with thousands of restaurants for their point of sale needs. As a leading provider of POS systems committed to serving merchants across the United States, POS USA has released a list of 50 of the best restaurant website design examples in the USA to help restaurateurs with some inspiration for their web presence and marketing endeavors in 2020 and beyond.

The article is unique, where it highlights a restaurant from every state in the USA. Each brand on the list includes a description, visual representation of the homepage, and link to the website. A trend we see among this roundup is a simplistic and clean approach to the web architecture with a lot of high-quality images of the establishment and professional photos of the restaurant’s food. The complete article and list of restaurant websites can be found here: https://www.posusa.com/examples-of-best-restaurant-website-design/

Announcing the article, the spokesperson for POSUSA.com, Jason Feemster, said: “Having worked with thousands of restaurants, we review and evaluate websites daily. Our goal with this article to highlight an amazing website from every state that we think really hits the mark in terms of design and user experience. By compiling and sharing this roundup, it allows other restaurateurs to gather web design inspiration and some ideas on the latest marketing trends other businesses are using. We did our best to provide examples from all the different types of restaurants, including fine dining, QSR’s, bars, café’s, coffee shops, pizza shops, BBQ joints, and other hospitality types. I also encourage readers of the roundup to let us know if they’re aware of other incredible websites, and we’ll evaluate them for inclusion.”

A list of the best websites mentioned in the article:

Highlands Bar and Grill (Alabama) Jack Sprat (Alaska) Hana Japanese Eatery (Arizona) Ella’s Table (Arkansas) Nobu Malibu (California) City O’ City (Colorado) Arethusa al Tavolo (Connecticut) Bluecoast Rehoboth (Delaware) KYU (Florida) Herban Fix (Georgia) Duke’s Waikiki (Hawaii) Stockman’s Restaurant (Idaho) Oriole (Illinois) BuffaLouie’s (Indiana) Trumpet Blossom Cafe (Iowa) Q39 (Kansas) Seviche A Latin (Kentucky) Café Du Mond (Louisiana) The Lobster Shack at Two Lights (Maine) Buena Vida (Maryland) O Ya (Massachusetts) Ford’s Garage (Michigan) Spoon and Stable (Minnesota) McEwen’s Oxford (Mississippi) Flat Creek Restaurants (Missouri) The Fieldhouse (Montana) The Keeping Room (Nebraska) Carson Kitchen (Nevada) Hanover Street Chophouse (New Hampshire) Carlo’s Bakery (New Jersey) Sadie’s Of New Mexico (New Mexico) La Bernardin (New York) Fiction Kitchen (North Carolina) Pirogue Grill (North Dakota) Momocho (Ohio) Paseo Grill (Oklahoma) Le Pigeon (Oregon) Oyster House (Pennsylvania) Hemenway’s (Rhode Island) Circa 1886 (South Carolina) Minervas Restaurant (South Dakota) Huey’s Midtown (Tennessee) Common Bond (Texas) Bombay House (Utah) Leunig’s Bistro and Cafe (Vermont) Tupelo Honey (Virginia) Spinasse (Washington) Noah’s Restaurant and Lounge (West Virginia) The Old Fashioned Bar and Restaurant (Wisconsin) Snake River Grill (Wyoming)

If you’re not sure where to begin when choosing a web design company, the article by POSUSA.com also mentions some popular web building platforms you can use like Squarespace, Wix, and WordPress. It should be noted that POS USA is not a web design company and doesn’t recommend any specific company in the article. So, if you want to create a new website, you’ll need to contact a web designer or a DIY web builder to build your beautiful site.

