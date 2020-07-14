The' N. Pham
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Portsmouth, Suffolk set record highs as Virginia reports 801 new coronavirus cases

July 14, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
The' N. Pham

Portsmouth saw its biggest increase in new cases Tuesday at 47, as did Suffolk with 39 new cases.