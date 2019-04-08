Portillo's offering 56-cent slices of cake for its birthday Tuesday

On birthdays, even restaurants deserve cake — so Portillo’s will celebrate its 56th on Tuesday by offering slices of its famous chocolate cake for just 56 cents.

To get the ooey-gooey offer, guests need to purchase any sandwich — which somewhat boldly, includes a hot dog — entree salad, pasta or ribs. Once you’ve made that choice, you only need decide whether to eat your 56-cent slice first or last.

The birthday deal is valid for online orders (one per digital order) and available only this Tuesday, April 9, at all Portillo’s locations, while supplies last.

Locations and contact information vary, portillos.com/locations

