Portillo's lemon cake returns Tuesday

Here’s something to put some spring in your step: Portillo’s is bringing back its popular lemon cake.

Last year, Portillo’s brought back the long-lost treat after Reddit user BigBen2010 put a $300 bounty out for the recipe. In what seems like the beginnings of an annual promotion, the Midwest chain is once again bringing its zesty, citrusy cake back for a limited time.

The two-layered yellow cake and coated with a soft, lightly sweet lemon frosting, and will be available from Tuesday through Sept. 10 at stores, and via delivery for $19.95 for a whole cake. You can also ship the cake to any location in the United States.

To celebrate the return, Portillo’s made a silly, TV spot-style “commercial” telling people that “when life gives you lemons, try lemon cake!”

Great advice, Portillo’s.

