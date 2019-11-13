Porkchop BBQ Announces Call-For-Recipes for Its Upcoming Lincoln Park Pop-Up

Selected Recipes Will Earn Amateur Chefs VIP Trip and Tennessee Distillery Tour

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Porkchop, a Chicago BBQ brand, today announced a call for recipes from local amateur chefs. Select dishes will be chosen by a panel of experts to be included on the menu of a soon-to-open pop-up Porkchop fast casual in Lincoln Park.

Porkchop is looking for Chicagoland’s unique takes on Southern, grilled or low-and-slow bar-b-que-inspired recipes for appetizers and main dishes. Submissions will be taken from today through the last month of the pop-up’s operation. Featured dishes will earn the inventing chefs bragging rights and a VIP Trip and Distillery Tour for two in Tennessee whiskey country.

Additionally, Porkchop will donate a portion of the proceeds generated by the item in the winning chef’s name(s) to Operation BBQ Relief, a nonprofit that provides meals to displaced residents and emergency personnel during times of natural and other disasters.

WHAT: Porkchop Call-for-Recipes – entrees and apps that showcase Chicago’s takes on Southern, grilled or low & slow BBQ-inspired recipes WHEN: Now through the last month of the Porkchop Pop-Up’s Operation WHO: Amateur chefs that are Chicago area residents HOW: Visit http://bit.ly/porkchoprecipes for details and to enter. PRIZE: The chef(s) behind selected menu items will be treated for a Trip and Distillery Tour for Two in Tennessee.

About Porkchop

Established in 2014, Porkhop’s flagship location is in Hyde Park (5121 S Harper Ave). Porkchop is neighborhood party spot where Southern comfort food, BBQ and some of the world’s top whiskeys get together to create one helluva great time! Breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and late night, Porkchop offers daily drink and food specials and features open-air dining in the summer. The menu features the finest, hard wood smoked pork, beef, chicken and seafood. Porkchop offers dine-in, carry-out and delivery (limited area).

