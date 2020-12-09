Stephen M. Katz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Poquoson man arrested on child porn charges

December 9, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Noor Adatia
Stephen M. Katz

Police arrested a Poquoson man on several counts of possessing child pornography Tuesday.