Popular Windsor BBQ Joint Closes Its Doors

Nat’s Real Pit BBQ has closed its doors in Windsor.

A message on the restaurant’s voice mail announced the closing. “Unfortunately, Nat’s has gone out of business. We would like to thank our guests for all of the support over the years.”

The restaurant began in Windsor as Nat Hayden’s Barbecue in 2010, and moved to a larger space on Windsor’s Broad Street in late 2013. Owner Norman Sinnock sold the business to Chris Rakytra in 2016, and in the fall of 2017, the restaurant re-branded itself Nat’s Real Pit BBQ, promising the “same great BBQ; lighter and brighter atmosphere with expanded salad, sandwich and appetizer menu” in an October press release.

General manager Charlene Rakytra declined to comment on a reason for the closing when reached by email.