Popular Valencia Eatery, Slater’s 50/50 Celebrates First Anniversary

The Bacon-Centric Restaurant will Celebrate with Festivities All Week Long, June 28 – July 4

Valencia, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Slater’s 50/50 , the full-service Southern California-based restaurant concept, known for all things bacon, burgers, and beer, will commemorate its Valencia locations’ 1-year anniversary with a celebration all week long and an array of festivities for guests! The restaurant, located in the Westfield Valencia Town Center, will kick off the anniversary celebration with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, June 28th at 5:30pm with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. For the public, guests who dine at Slater’s Valencia from Tuesday, June 29th – July 4th will receive a free slice of cake. The restaurant will also serve a limited time United Shake of Slater’s that is appropriately 4th of July themed and starts with a strawberry shake topped with whip cream, star sprinkles, a cherry and a bomb pop for $14.

First opening in June 2020, and amid the COVID-pandemic, franchise owner and operator Homayoun Daryani was committed to bringing over-the-top burgers and local craft beer to the community, and with one year under his belt, “we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this milestone with our guests who have welcomed and supported us over the past year,” said Homayoun Daryani, owner and operator of the Valencia location. “Opening during the pandemic was risky, but we’ve thrived despite the challenges this year and are proud and thrilled to have this opportunity to commemorate this anniversary with our Slater’s fans and friends!”

The 8,000 square foot Valencia location boasts a large dining room, three patios, and 40 different self-serve beer taps from local Santa Clarita-based breweries. The restaurant also features a shake and espresso bar that opens directly into the Valencia Town Center so shoppers can order a decadent milkshake or coffee drink to enjoy on-the-go.

Slater’s 50/50 was founded in 2009 and built on a passion for all things burgers, bacon, and beer. The restaurant quickly became famous for its original 50/50 patty made of 50% ground bacon and 50% ground beef, with the menu evolving to include an array of inconceivably “slaterized” items like award-winning burgers, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, and a wide array of beers on tap.

Fan-favorite menu items include the iconic Original 50/50 Burger, ice cream-topped PB & Jellousy Burger, the Ultimate S’more Shake, and the Hickory-Smoked Bacon Bloody Mary.

Slater’s 50/50 Valencia is located at 24201 Valencia Blvd. Unit 101, Valencia, CA 91355 and is open Sunday-Saturday from 11a.m. to 10 p.m. For information about this location, call (661) 218-5050. For more information on Slater’s 50/50 or to view their full menu and list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

About Slater’s 50/50

Founded on a passion for burgers, bacon, and craft beers, Slater’s 50/50 is best-known for the creation of the original 50/50 patty (50% ground bacon & 50% ground beef) and an inconceivably “slaterized” menu packed with award-winning burgers, loaded flatbreads, over-the-top salads, amped-up milkshakes, tons of beers on tap, and some healthy options, too. The ‘rebel gastropub’ has won numerous “Best Of” awards and has been recognized by various local, regional, and national media outlets including People, Food & Wine, Foodbeast, Huffington Post, The Howard Stern Show, and more. Slater’s 50/50 operates 10 restaurants in California, Nevada, and Colorado, and has multiple restaurants in development including Covina and Del Amo-Torrance, CA and New Jersey. The restaurant concept is owned by Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator focused on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains, which plans to aggressively grow Slater’s 50/50 across the U.S. in the next few years.

For more information, the full menu, and a list of locations, please visit www.slaters5050.com .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multiconcept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with national clientele that operate locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast casual Daphne’s, family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza, and specialty cupcake concept Gigi’s Cupcakes.

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

slaters5050@ajendapr.com

The post Popular Valencia Eatery, Slater’s 50/50 Celebrates First Anniversary first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.