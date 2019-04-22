Popular produce market Stanley's abruptly closes; real estate remains for sale

Stanley’s Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, a popular produce market on Chicago’s North Side, has closed after 52 years in business.

The market at 1538 N. Elston Ave. was open for business on Sunday, but did not open Monday morning, said Peter Panagiotaros. He is the son of Stanley’s founder Stelios Panagiotaros, who’s also known as Stanley Peters.

“We want to thank the customers for over half a century of loyalty and graciousness,” Panagiotaros said Monday. “It’s very tough. Words can’t explain the anguish of these circumstances.”

Although a sign on the window says Stanley’s is closed for remodeling, the shutdown is permanent, he said.

The property, which has been for sale since last July, is still being actively marketed to real estate investors. There is no deal to sell the real estate, Panagiotaros said.

Stanley’s was talking with banks and potential investors to raise money to continue operating, but those efforts were unsuccessful, he said.

“With all the competition that’s been coming in, we’ve been getting massacred,” Panagiotaros said. “We tried to finance it and keep it going. We tried up until 8 o’clock last night, and we couldn’t do it.”

The business ran out of money to continue operating after suffering losses in recent years, he said. Business has been lost to other grocery stores, including Mariano’s stores that opened nearby at 2112 N. Ashland Ave. and 1500 N. Clybourn Ave., Panagiotaros said.

“We’re not doing the same volume, ever since the two Mariano’s came in,” Panagiotaros said. “Everybody’s selling what we sell now. There’s nothing people have to travel out of their way for, except better value.”

Employees and customers were surprised to find the store closed Monday morning. Workers will receive their last paychecks Wednesday, Panagiotaros said.

The family that owns Stanley’s signaled a shutdown was possible last July, when it hired CBRE broker Keely Polczynski to list the property for sale. At the time, it was unclear whether Stanley’s would close in the event of a sale or relocate elsewhere.

It was seen as in ideal time to cash in on the value of the property amid heavy real estate development activity in the area, including Sterling Bay’s plan to redevelop 55 acres nearby. The final approvals needed for that project, called Lincoln Yards, came earlier this month.

Major land use changes by the city in the longtime North Branch Industrial Corridor have led to several other development plans, including Chicago developer R2’s ongoing conversion of the former Morton Salt warehouse just down the street into the Salt District, a mix of offices, restaurants, retail and entertainment.

The Stanley’s property is at the high-traffic intersection of Elston and North avenues, just off the Kennedy Expressway along Lincoln Park and Bucktown.

The grocery store and parking lot, combined with adjacent land, creates a nearly 2-acre site that can be redeveloped into retail and some combination of offices, apartments, a hotel or other uses, Polczynski said. A zoning change would be required to put a tall building on the site.

There is no contract to sell the property, and CBRE continues to take offers from developers, Polczynski said. “We have some offers on the table, and there’s motivation to come to terms with a buyer,” she said.

Polczynski declined to name an expected sale price.

“This is an important corner in the corridor,” Polczynski said. “With Lincoln Yards getting approved across the street and $6 billion of construction ready to start up, it’s inevitable that this is going to sell and the area’s going to change.”

Stanley’s first opened at another location in 1967, and the Elston Avenue store has been around for decades. The store is known for bargain prices on fruits and vegetables, sometimes by the case.

Stelios Panagiotaros was convicted of mail fraud and arson in 1988 after a federal judge found him guilty of setting fire to another fruit stand that he owned in 1984 and trying to collect insurance money on the building, according to Tribune archives.

rori@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @Ryan_Ori