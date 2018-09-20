Popular pizzeria moves to larger location in Whitehall

A popular pizzeria is growing in Whitehall Township.

Ferrara’s Pizzeria on Friday moved from its nearly four-year-old spot at 2241 MacArthur Road to a larger location at 2407 Mickley Ave., near Arby’s.

“We had seating at our old spot, but it was limited and our customers asked for more room,” said Dominick Ferrara, who operates the pizzeria with his wife, Christina Mulroy.

Ferrara’s former location had five booths and the new spot has seating for approximately 60 customers inside and another 16 on an outdoor patio, Ferrara said.

The Mickley Avenue building, which has been home to other restaurants such as Spice India and Si Am Authentic Thai Cuisine over the years, was overhauled to include new kitchen equipment, wall paint, TVs, framed photos of New York and more.

When customers enter the front door, they have a choice of going left to a take-out area or right to the dining room, which also features a lounge area for customers waiting for to-go orders.

“We wanted to create a fun and welcoming place where people feel at home,” said Ferrara, known to many customers as Chef D. “We’re making all the classic, old-time Italian favorites, but also some great new creations. According to a recent Yelp ranking, we are the seventh best pizza place in the state of Pennsylvania.”

The menu has mostly stayed the same at the new location with highlights including build-your-own stromboli, hot and cold sandwiches, jumbo wings, stuffed pizzas and specialty dishes such as fettucine alfredo, pasta primavera and sausage parm.

About a dozen specialty pizzas, starting at $15.95 and available in 14-, 16- and 18-inch sizes, range from a German, Hawaiian Luau and Tony Pepperoni (pepperoni underneath and on top of the cheese) to a Rocky’s Philly Cheesesteak, vegetarian and Meat Locker (meatballs, sausage, pepperoni, bacon and ham).

An Upside Down Sicilian, available in 16-inch only, features a thick, Sicilian-style pie with mozzarella on the bottom and sauce on the top.

“We also have a secret menu for the regulars,” Ferrara said. “I can’t tell everyone what’s on it, but if a customer comes in a lot, we will fill them in.”

Ferrara’s Pizzeria, which offers delivery, is open Tuesday through Sunday. Info: 610-351-6777.

