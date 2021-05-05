Popular NYC Concept, The Hummus & Pita Co. Touches Down in California With Flagship Los Angeles Location

Mediterranean Fast-Casual Leader Enters The West Coast Market With First Stage Of Aggressive Expansion Plans

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Hummus & Pita Co. , one of the fastest-growing Mediterranean concepts in the U.S., has announced its flagship location for all of California with a Grand Opening slated for late June of 2021. Making home in North Hollywood’s premier development NOHO West Shopping Center , as the first of the concept’s Los Angeles wide franchise expansion, the California brick-and-mortar kicks off the five-unit franchise deal signed with well-known Southern California multi-concept operator, Dan Markel. Markel is an experienced franchise operator and restaurant investor with a portfolio that boasted one of the top revenue-producing stores in the country for Jersey Mike’s before he decided to focus his efforts on expanding The Hummus & Pita Co. throughout California. To that end, he has already identified his second California location in Toluca Lake, a celebrity enclave in Los Angeles. Other potential locations are currently being scouted in Studio City, Burbank, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, and Mission Hills with his long-term Operating Partner Narek Khudabakhshyan.

The concept’s securement in the exclusive shopping center located on Laurel Canyon Boulevard joins household names like Starbucks, California Fish Grill, Robeks and more. The new location in the modern walkthrough mall includes a wraparound outdoor patio that seats 20 and feeds into a European piazza-style area where diners can people-watch while enjoying their meal. The Hummus & Pita Co.’s well-positioned corner cap location, which seats 30 indoors, stuns with 25-foot ceilings and a line concept that creates a beautiful visual experience where guests can marvel at their food being prepared to their specific tastes and preferences.

“Ever since first learning about The Hummus & Pita Co. and how the concept is really pioneering healthy fast-causal options, I knew I wanted to get involved. I’ve researched plenty of franchise opportunities, but none I have seen are as inclusive or as innovative,” said Markel. “We would be remiss if we didn’t jump on the opportunity to be a part of the company’s growth in one of the fastest-growing food segments in the industry. We’re excited to introduce its menu of health-conscious eats to this neighborhood of Angelenos and we’re confident that it will be well-received among the community.”

Markel’s decision to expand into Los Angeles’ vibrant market was based on his previous operations in the San Fernando Valley which garnered wild success amongst the population’s large melting pot of ethnic demographics. Recognized as a mover and shaker on the forefront of healthy eating on a fast-causal level, The Hummus & Pita Co. has sights set on delivering good-for-you Mediterranean eats to the underserved market with an emphasis on targeting the younger and trendy populations that make up a solid segment of the market, making it the logical next step in further exploring the region’s food scene.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Dan to bring The Hummus & Pita Co. to the West Coast and break into the region’s food scene in this trendsetting market,” said Dave Pesso, co-founder of The Hummus & Pita Co. “Dan has his finger on the pulse of the LA area, which is demonstrated in his brilliant securement of a spot within NOHO West’s unbelievable facility. We know that the thriving and diverse population in North Hollywood will love our health-focused Mediterranean eats, and we are eager to introduce our innovative menu to even more diners all across the state.”

The Brooklyn-born Hummus & Pita Co. has been delivering guilt-free, homemade cuisine to the masses since 2011. All menu items are made from scratch on the premises at each location, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality, flavor-focused eats for every guest. The fast-casual leader stands out from other Mediterranean concepts for its freshly-baked pita and laffa breads, robust roster of vegetarian and vegan options like its proprietary Vegan Morrocan Meatballs and Shawarma, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, and signature hummus-based dessert offerings like the Chickpea Chiller, which has been recognized by national media outlets including ABC’s The Chew, People Magazine, Business Insider, PopSugar, and more.

The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates nine stores in New York City, Connecticut, New Jersey, Michigan as well as recently debuted stores in Alabama and Georgia, and has sights set on coast-to-coast expansion. Due to the brand’s rapid franchised growth, The Hummus & Pita Co. was named one of QSR’s “13 Emerging New York City Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness.” Experienced multi-unit foodservice operators looking to develop franchise territories in major markets can learn more about The Hummus & Pita Co.’s franchising opportunities by visiting http://bit.ly/2h7pCJJ .

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept’s Mediterranean menu standouts from others for its freshly baked pita and laffa breads, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven and revolutionary vegan offerings. For more information visit hummusandpitas.com .

