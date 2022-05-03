Popular NYC Concept, The Hummus & Pita Co. To Open First Ohio Location on May 7

The Columbus Grand Opening Festivities to include Falafel Eating Contest, Free Meals, iHeartRadio Broadcast and More

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Hummus & Pita Co. , one of the fastest-growing Mediterranean concepts in the U.S., will be opening the doors of its flagship Ohio location on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. Located at 1777 Hilliard Rome Road in Columbus, this is the first of the concept’s statewide 3-unit expansion plan. Pranay Patel and Ashish Patel, who boast over 10 years of industry experience in the Columbus area, are leading the charge for The Hummus & Pita Co.’s arrival.

Grand Opening festivities will kick off at 11 a.m. The first 50 guests in line at the opening will score a free falafel pita, and free samples of The Hummus & Pita Co.’s favorite menu items will be served throughout the day. Guests will also be able to meet Paulie the Pita, The Hummus & Pita Co. mascot, enter to win raffle prizes, and enjoy jams by a local DJ on site from iHeart Radio’s WNCI 97.9, which will be broadcasting live from the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For the main event, the public is invited to participate in a Falafel Eating Contest, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Prizes include $200 cash for first place, a $100 gift card for second place, and $50 gift card for third place winner.

“We are thrilled to be part of The Hummus & Pita Co. family and to be bringing the quality Mediterranean cuisine to Ohio. We chose Columbus for our flagship location because of the incredible diversity in the area and the interest locals have here for new concepts and types of cuisine. Columbus was lacking Mediterranean food concepts that offer the incredible variety that The Hummus & Pita Co. has to offer,” said Patel. “We’re grateful for a partner like The Hummus & Pita Co. that we can grow alongside.”

“Bringing The Hummus & Pita Co. to another new state is monumental for us, and we have full faith that Pranay will be a valuable asset as we continue to grow our brand together,” said Dave Pesso, co-founder of The Hummus & Pita Co. “Columbus is such an exciting and dynamic area to kick off our Ohio expansion plans, and we can’t wait to see the community’s reaction to our menu of scratch-made items made with fresh ingredients.”

The Brooklyn-born Hummus & Pita Co. has been delivering guilt-free, homemade cuisine to the masses since 2012. All menu items are made from scratch on the premises at each location, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality, flavor-focused eats for every guest. The fast-casual leader stands out from other Mediterranean concepts for its freshly-baked pita and laffa breads, robust roster of vegetarian and vegan options like its proprietary Vegan Morrocan Meatballs and Shawarma, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, and signature hummus-based dessert offerings like the Chickpea Chiller, which has been recognized by national media outlets including ABC’s The Chew, People Magazine, Business Insider, PopSugar, and more.

The Columbus location will be open Monday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for dine-in, curbside, takeout, and delivery via 3rd party partners. Customers are encouraged to download The Hummus & Pita Co. app for advanced ordering and other loyalty features, which is available for download through the Apple Store and Google Play. Additionally, the restaurant will offer catering services to accommodate events or parties of any size. To learn more about catering and to view the full menu, visit hummusandpitas.com .

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept’s Mediterranean menu stands out from others for its freshly baked pita and laffa breads, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven and revolutionary vegan offerings. The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates 5 locations in New York City, Connecticut, Michigan, with several locations in development. Due to the brand’s consistent innovation and franchise growth, The Hummus & Pita Co. was named one of QSR’s “13 Emerging New York City Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness.” For more information visit hummusandpitas.com .

