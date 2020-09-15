Popular Italian Eatery Concept Mandola’s Italian Kitchen Makes Its Debut in Florida

Damian Mandola & Paul Avery Partner to Expand Restaurant Brand Into Sunshine State

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola, Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill and most recently, the Austin, Texas-born Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, and Paul Avery, President and CEO of the World of Beer Bar & Kitchen chain and former President and COO of Outback Steakhouse (OSI), Inc., are partnering up to introduce and expand the popular, fast-casual, Italian eatery concept Mandola’s Italian Kitchen to the state of Florida. The new location in Riverview, Florida, scheduled to open in October 2020, will be the state’s first Mandola’s Italian Kitchen and fifth overall. Mandola and Avery are also setting their sights on developing additional locations in the Tampa market, while evaluating other markets within the Sunshine State, with the goal of opening up to four more locations through 2022, each adding approximately 65 jobs to the local economy. Actively targeting potential landlords and additional investors, the pair are confident that Mandola’s Italian Kitchen has the appeal, offerings, value and strategic business model that is perfect for development in this current economic climate.

Scheduled to open in October 2020, Florida’s first Mandola’s Italian Kitchen will be located at 12926 US Highway 301 in Riverview, FL. in the Summerfield Commons Shopping Center, anchored by Sprouts Grocery. The 5,500-square-foot eatery will feature indoor seating for approximately 120 guests*, as well as 1,000 square feet of patio space for outdoor dining with seating for an additional 50 guests. Mandola’s distinctive restaurant model functions as a fast-casual concept with the appeal of a full-service restaurant, including high-quality and homemade ingredients, stylish décor and furnishings and an engaging atmosphere.

“I have vivid memories of cooking with my mother, a.k.a. ‘Mamma Grace,’ and my wife Trina and I have worked extremely hard to carry her distinct and unforgettable flavors through to all of the dishes on the menu at Mandola’s Italian Kitchen,” said Damian Mandola. “These authentic flavors, combined with our warm Italian hospitality, is what truly sets Mandola’s apart from the rest. We believe there is nothing like Mandola’s Italian Kitchen in Florida and are thrilled to introduce this concept to the area.”

“We are living in an unprecedented time, but the one thing that we’ve seen is that people will always find comfort in food, especially Italian food,” said Paul Avery. “Even during this tumultuous economic chapter, Mandola’s Italian Kitchen continues to experience sales growth, increased customer loyalty and retains a strong brand reputation. There is no other restaurant positioned like Mandola’s in the competitive set, so we are confident that this concept will thrive in Florida and are excited about the growth potential in the Sunshine State and beyond.”

Using authentic recipes and highly selective ingredients, Mandola’s Italian Kitchen will offer delicious Italian cuisine featuring the signature and famous flavors that have been in the Mandola family for decades. Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of bold and memorable flavors in each made-from-scratch dish from Mandola’s extensive menu, including fresh pasta, homemade sauces, mozzarella, pizza dough, Italian Wedding soup and much more. Mandola’s will also feature its signature gelato, cannoli, cakes, cookies and seasonal desserts, along with specialty coffees, such as espresso and cappuccino. Fresh hot focaccia is also served complimentary with every entrée. The eatery will also feature a wide-ranging list of unique Italian wine and beer offerings to perfectly complement each meal. In addition to the existing broad menu, Mandola’s will be offering Daily Features, which have proven to be a customer favorite.

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen will be open for lunch and dinner daily from the hours of 11:30 AM to 11:00 PM, offering indoor and outdoor dining**, as well as takeout, curbside pickup, large-party orders and mobile catering.

As the health and safety of employees and guests is paramount, upon its official opening in October 2020, Mandola’s Italian Kitchen will strictly abide by all of the guidelines set forth by the local and state agencies regarding COVID-19, including the practice of social distancing, use of face masks, enhanced safety and sanitation procedures and much more.

*Maximum capacity once normal dining operations resume in Phase 3 of Florida’s reopening plan.

**Indoor dining will operate at 50% capacity until reaching Phase 3 of Florida’s reopening plan.

About Mandola’s Italian Kitchen

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen first opened in Austin, Texas in 2006 by Damian and Trina Mandola, quickly becoming a favorite in the community, and eventually expanded to four locations in the state by 2018. Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a casual, family-friendly ristorante that uses only the freshest, daily prepared ingredients and homemade sauces from the Mandola family’s home recipes. With the same pioneering spirit of traditional Italian neighborhood eateries, Damian & Trina Mandola preserve the Italian American experience and welcome you to their kitchen! Whether you are dining at one of their restaurants or serving your loved ones your favorite dishes with the help of Mandola’s Italian Catering, you are sure to truly enjoy great food and warm Italian hospitality. Mandola’s is more than just a restaurant, when you walk through our doors, you are part of our famiglia! For more information, please visit https://mandolas.com .

