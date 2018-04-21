Popular ‘Hummus Republic’ Launching Major National Expansion

LA-area fast casual Mediterranean eatery plans to go big in 2018

(RestaurantNews.com) With customer lines “out the door” and a business concept proven by the success of its two locations, popular LA-area Mediterranean/healthy eatery Hummus Republic has announced plans to expand nationally.

“We will be opening our first franchised store in Philadelphia in May,” says Hummus Republic co-owner Jordyn Weekly. “The amount of interest we are getting from potential franchisees since the launch is overwhelming and incredibly exciting for the brand. We expect to have at least 100 more franchised locations within a year.”

The fresh and healthy Mediterranean concept has been delivering flavorful, primarily plant based, Mediterranean inspired cuisine to the masses in Los Angeles since 2014. All menu items are made-from-scratch, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality, flavor-focused eats for every guest.

“Mediterranean is the next hot ethnic cuisine and veganism is the fastest growing food movement in the world,” Weekly said. “Our menu emphasizes our plant based options, with protein alternatives like vegan beef, falafel, and braised veggies, and 15 plant-based toppings. Many of our customers are not vegan or vegetarian, and we do still offer animal protein, but the brand is clearly resonating with them and its very inspiring.”

“Since we opened our first store in 2014, we have been perfecting the combination of fresh, locally-grown food with a casual, welcoming ethos and a highly efficient business operation,” Weekly said. “We’re the only brand in the Mediterranean QSR segment that has immensely simplified the operation inside the restaurant without compromising the integrity of the food, or the customer experience. It’s an incredibly unique combination which allows for affordable franchising and rapid expansion capabilities.”

Weekly says from the beginning, Hummus Republic focused on developing a simple, scalable system while honoring the company’s mission of improving the health of people and the planet with delicious, sustainable, high-quality, plant-based food. Franchising the company was always the vision so it took some time to perfect the concept from all aspects.

“The franchise word is already buzzing,” Weekly said. “The brands popularity and consumer demand, coupled with our high sales volume, confirms the brand is well-poised for national expansion,” she said. “We’re getting such an enthusiastic response from entrepreneurs hoping to get involved, it’s clear we’re ready to go big.”

Weekly said keeping up with efficient digital ordering platforms and promoting the Hummus Republic brand with colorful Instagram photos has helped develop a grass roots following in Los Angeles. “As we launch our expansion, we see huge potential for this following to quickly expand nationwide as we share our knowledge and operational support with our new partners.” Weekly added.

Weekly encourages interested franchisees to contact Hummus Republic at franchising@thehummusrepublic.com for more information.

www.thehummusrepublic.com