Popular Houston Restaurant Expands into Arizona

( RestaurantNews.com ) A Houston restaurant favorite is making its way to Arizona later this Fall. Federal American Grill owner Matt Brice is excited to announce the restaurant’s fifth location – and first outside of Texas – opening in Scottsdale, Arizona. Originally opened in 2013, Federal has four locations across the Houston area.

“We are excited to bring the Federal Experience to the Arizona market,” Brice said. “We are based on Southern hospitality, great food and craft cocktails. No matter what your request, yes is the answer. We can’t wait to get to know everyone and build a Federal community out in the Scottsdale area.”

Brice, born and raised in a small town just outside of Boston, broke into the restaurant industry at the early age of 13 after persuading the owners of a local diner Lucky Strike to give him a shot in the kitchen. He quit his paper route to become the best dishwasher they had ever seen and was quickly promoted to bus boy, then line cook.

He thrived on the speed and intensity of the back of the house, the reaction of the happy guests who were well taken care of in the front of the house and the relationships built not only in-house but throughout his little town. The diner was committed to their small community, not just the guests but the employees, neighbors, vendors, schools. Brice’s foundation of service and giving back was ingrained at an early age and has stayed strong through the years.

Over the years, he went on to work with the Chili’s brand, Ruth’s Hospitality Group as the youngest General Manager in the company – and was eventually recruited as a Regional Operating Partner in 2006 for Mo’s Restaurant Group. He developed the Mo’s … A Place for Steaks concept in Houston. During that time, he fell in love with the city of Houston, where he settled with his wife and two kids.

At Federal, you can find just about anything you’re craving. The lunch and dinner menus range from steaks, pasta, a variety of chicken, seafood and all-American burgers. There is also a brunch menu that will satisfy your sweet or savory cravings.

Federal’s extensive craft cocktail, whiskey and wine lists offer a drink for everyone’s taste. The specialty cocktails, such as the Smoking Gun Old Fashioned, the Fizzy Lifting Drink and the Socialite, are handcrafted and always a unique experience. All of Federal’s locations host a variety of events throughout the year, such as the legendary Derby Day, as well as specialty holiday brunches.

Federal’s culture is more than just business, it’s a community. Brice has built a brand based on excellent food, strong community and genuine hospitality. The ‘we’ve never met a stranger’ feel in the front of the house, combined with the scratch cooking from the highest quality ingredients in the back of the house, takes the dining experience to a whole new level.

He has also built not only fantastic restaurants, but fantastic teams, at every location – something he looks forward to doing in the local community in Scottsdale. Brice and his team build strong relationships with not only guests, vendors and employees but also neighboring restaurants and businesses. Backed by strong teams, he is able to show the community that while food is important, it is the community and hospitality that truly complete someone’s dining experience and keep them coming back.

Construction on the Scottsdale location is underway, and Brice and his team are targeting a Fall 2022 opening. A special pre-opening party will be hosted by Brice to honor area law enforcement, which is a tradition for each new Federal location.

