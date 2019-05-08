Popular Havre de Grace restaurant Lagom closes

The popular Havre de Grace restaurant Lagom closed May 1, a little more than a year after it was renamed and two years after new owners took over.

A small sign hangs on the front door to the restaurant, which closed last week with little notice.

Gabrielle Williams, who was the resident liquor licensee, told the board Monday that the business was closed as of May 1, according to Pilar Gracia, administrator of the Harford County Liquor Control Board.

“She didn’t know it was closing,” Gracia said.

Owners Kristina Sciarra and Janice Rogers bought the restaurant, then known as Laurrapin Grille, in early 2017 from Bruce and Sherifa Clark, who retained the catering business.

Sciarra, who appeared on the Food Network’s “Chopped” in October 2016, and Rogers renamed the restaurant Lagom in early 2017. Lagom is an old Scandanivian term that means “being happy with just enough,” Sciarra said at the time it was renamed.

The owners, who are married, applied to the liquor board to renew their license, which expired April 30. Because outstanding issues regarding tax holds had to be resolved before the renewal could be approved, the board voted to extend the license for 10 days, until May 10, Gracia said.

That would give the licensee 10 days to resolve any issues, she said.

“To the best of our knowledge, the tax hold has not been resolved and the business has been closed as of Friday, May 3,” Gracia said.

The liquor board had not heard from Sciarra or Rogers regarding the closure.

“As far as we know, they’re not interested in remaining open. We have been in communication all along, this is very atypical not to hear from them,” Gracia said. “We have no idea what, if anything, they want to do with the license.”

No one answered Wednesday at the restaurant, which still had an active message that mentioned nothing about being closed. The restaurant’s website, www.lagomhdg.com, was still active with no mention of the closure, however the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram accounts linked on the web page appear to have been deleted.

