By Popular Demand Slow-Cooked Pork Returns to Barberitos’ Menu

Fast-casual restaurant chain also introduces ghost pepper tortillas and avocado ranch dressing

Athens, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Barberitos, a fast-casual Southwestern Grille and Cantina with 50 locations across the Southeast, has expanded its menu to include slow-cooked pulled pork. This popular limited-time protein option is making a return engagement on the menu. Additional limited-time menu offers include ghost pepper tortillas and avocado ranch dressing.

“Our customers crave the pulled pork and have been requesting it ever since its initial limited-time offer,” said Barberitos Founder and CEO Downing Barber. “As we approach Barberitos’ 20th anniversary, we are excited to introduce additional items – ghost pepper tortillas and avocado ranch dressing – to keep the menu fresh.”

Barberitos’ pulled pork recipe involves rubbing the meat with a secret combination of seven spices before cooking it slowly at a low temperature. The result is tender, flavorful meat that serves as an ideal topping on Barberitos’ burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, salads and nachos.

The ghost pepper tortillas will add a kick to any burrito or taco, and the new avocado ranch dressing is a tasty topping to all of Barberitos’ offerings.

Barberitos is a Southwestern Grille dedicated to serving farm-fresh, high-quality food in a fast-casual restaurant environment. In addition to the pulled pork, many of the restaurants’ menu items are prepared or cooked in-house daily, including hand-smashed guacamole, home-made salsas, fresh-cut vegetables as well as chicken, steak, turkey, tofu, rice and beans.

For more information about Barberitos, the company’s food, health information, locations, franchise opportunities and its commitment to people and community, please visit www.barberitos.com.



