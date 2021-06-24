By Popular Demand, Bay Area’s IniBurger Expands Gourmet Menu With New Mushroom Swiss Burger Addition

Following Countless Customer Requests, Community-centric Brand Adds Mushrooms To The Menu

Pleasanton, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) iniBurger , the Bay Area’s premier fast-casual burger concept, has officially unveiled its newest menu addition, a gourmet Mushroom Swiss Burger which is now available as a permanent item joining the concept’s all-star roster of classic American eats. Since its inception almost a year ago, iniBurger has established itself in the communities of Fremont and Pleasanton as the go-to gourmet halal burger outpost. After tapping fans to find out what loyal customers felt was missing from the lineup of burgers, the resounding answer was a savory mushroom burger which has dropped just in time for the brand’s one-year anniversary next month!

Staying true to its philosophy of allowing high-quality ingredients to shine, the new Mushroom Swiss Burger begins with two toasted buns to cradle a succulent 100% halal Angus beef patty, which is topped with grilled mushrooms, adding to an umami flavor profile, and double slices of Swiss cheese, grilled onions, lettuce and a drizzling of house-special secret ini Sauce. The Mushroom Swiss joins the menu of 11 other burger varieties from the traditional Americano to the loaded MexiCali and Hawaiian Spice, all of which are 100% halal and can be ordered as a B’igi, M’ini, as a combo, or in any of iniBurger’s Family Boxes to feed the whole crew.

“One of the four tenets of our food philosophy is connecting with the community, so when our long-time guests began asking us for a mushroom burger, we knew it was the next logical addition to our menu of gourmet burgers,” said Abdul Popal, founder of iniBurger. “When we first started prototyping the burger, we experimented with more pungent flavors like truffle and even tried stuffing the mushroom with cheese, breading it, and frying it, which is what you see a lot of these big burger chains serving up. But, we’ve always been about quality over following trends, and our intention is to lead the way with our creative takes on American classics. We’re excited to introduce this new burger to the public and, by the demand we’ve experienced, we anticipate that it will quickly become a best-seller!”

iniBurger’s two locations in Pleasanton and Fremont are both open seven days a week. The Pleasanton location (4233 Rosewood Drive #11) and Fremont location (44029 Osgood Rd. #149) are open Sunday through Thursday 11am-9pm and Friday through Saturday 11am-9:30pm. For more information, visit www.iniBurger.com or follow iniBurger on Instagram and Facebook @iniBurgerOfficial to keep up to date on the latest news and updates.

About iniBurger

Founded on a mission to serve gourmet customizable burgers in a modern and accessible way, iniBurger’s philosophy is four-fold: Custom, Clean, Community and Halal. iniBurger offers a variety of patties including Angus Beef, Grilled Chicken, Veggie, Falafel, & Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken to suit many taste profiles, and guests can customize their perfect gourmet burger to their preferences. iniBurger is proud to use only the highest-grade, clean, natural and 100% halal proteins and sustainably-sourced ingredients in its menu of burgers and traditional sides including chicken wings, fries and shakes. Rooted in community, iniBurger also donates a percentage of profits to benefit local community efforts and organizations. Founded during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, iniBurger Gourmet, Your Way boasts great food that’s great for you, iniWay you want it. For more information visit www.iniBurger.com .

