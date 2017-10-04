Popular Brunch Spot to Open in Brooksville

First Watch will open on October 9

Brooksville, FL (RestaurantNews.com) First Watch, the popular Sarasota-based breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, announced today that it will open its newest restaurant on Monday, October 9, in Brooksville. The 3,200-square-foot restaurant will open at 7 a.m. at 12314 Cortez Blvd. in the new Cortez West shopping center, and it will employ about 25 people.

Customers of First Watch in Brooksville will be able to sample the eatery’s innovative menu, including popular dishes like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and options from the Fresh Juice Bar, which are juiced in-house daily using high quality fruits and vegetables.

“First Watch has called the Gulf Coast our home for more than 30 years,” said Chris Tomasso, president of First Watch. “It’s an honor to be expanding our reach to Brooksville, and I speak for the whole First Watch team when I say we are thrilled to begin serving our fresh breakfast, brunch and lunch to our new friends and neighbors here.”

First Watch’s curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional and inventive offerings made to order using farm fresh ingredients. The new restaurant in Brooksville will offer healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables, cage-free eggs and 100% fresh-squeezed orange juice as well as more indulgent, traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings. The new First Watch will also serve its exclusive Sunrise Select Premium Blend Coffee, made from slow-roasted, hand-selected, high-grown coffee beans from mountains across North, Central and South America, by the pot.

In Brooksville, First Watch will open with the restaurant’s latest interior design, which combines farm fresh elements with a high-energy, urban vibe.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers customers complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi Internet access.

About First Watch

First Watch specializes in award-winning, made-to-order Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch. A recipient of more than 200 “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and salads, and unique specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was recognized as one of Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2017 Second 100 restaurant brands, and was named the 2016 top Family Dining restaurant by Consumer Reports and a 2015 Top Consumer Pick by Nation’s Restaurant News. First Watch is the largest and fastest-growing daytime-only restaurant concept in the United States with more than 300 restaurants in 26 states, including more than 200 First Watch restaurants, 85 The Egg & I restaurants and one Bread & Company restaurant in Nashville. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.

Contact:

Eleni Kouvatsos

941-907-9800 ext. 218