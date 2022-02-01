Popular Bay Area Food Truck, El Halal Amigos To Celebrate New Brick-and-Mortar Location Grand Opening on Saturday, Feb 5th

The Innovative Halal-Meets-Mexican Concept Plants Permanent Roots in San Jose, CA

San Jose, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) El Halal Amigos , the popular East Bay food truck, has announced expansion by way of the concept’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant in San Jose, CA. The restaurant, located at 1100 Lincoln Avenue in the highly sought-after downtown Willow Glen neighborhood, will celebrate its opening on Saturday, February 5 with a community-focused Grand Opening celebration. Beginning at 12 PM, attendees will be welcomed with live music by local artists, including Grupo Revelo and DJ Maddawg, and the first 100 guests will receive a free Agua Fresca with their order.

El Halal Amigos features a 100% Halal menu boasting some of the most popular dishes found in authentic Mexican cuisine. Core menu selections include street tacos, burritos, and plates, which can be ordered with a choice of protein including brisket barbacoa, chicken a pastor, carne asada, and vegan potato & cauliflower. The restaurant prides itself on using locally sourced ingredients in a full scratch kitchen, where salsas and its fan-favorite NAR sauce are made in-house daily. All tortillas are gluten free and many items can be ordered vegan to accommodate a range of dietary preferences or restrictions.

El Halal Amigos was founded in 2020 by South Bay native, Hisham Abdelfattah. Inspired by his deep appreciation for Mexican cuisine and travels throughout the country, the Filipino and Palestinian chef set out to share the flavors, from the farm lands of Zitacuaro Michoacan to the street style cooking techniques of Mexico City, at El Halal Amigos. The concept was also built on a philanthropic mission and connection to community, and has committed to donating a portion of proceeds every month to local charities and nonprofit organizations including Islamic Relief USA.

“It is such a fulfilling moment for us to finally open our first brick-and-mortar restaurant within the Willow Glen community,” said Hisham Abdelfattah, Owner of El Halal Amigos. “Two years ago, I had a vision of opening my own restaurant, serving the unique halal-Mexican mix that stems from my roots, and it wasn’t long before our food truck came to be. We’re very thankful to our loyal customers and are excited to bring an extended menu of delicious cuisine and fun environment to San Jose. Orale Habibi!”

The San Jose outpost, located at 1100 Lincoln Avenue, #160, will be open Monday through Thursday from 11:30 AM to 9:00 PM, and Friday and Saturday from 11:30 AM to 10:00 PM. The food truck can be found at 4050 Alder Avenue in Fremont Tuesday through Saturday from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. For more information or to view the menu visit ElHalalAmigos.com . Follow @elhalalamigos on Instagram and Facebook to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings.

About El Halal Amigos

El Halal Amigos was founded by Filipino and Palestinian Chef Hisham Abdelfattah in 2020 with its first food truck in Fremont, California. El Halal Amigos quickly gained recognition for its Halal Mexican Cuisine and unique and innovative approach to serving the Halal community. Abdelfattah aimed to prioritize faith-based community members who only eat Halal but still want to enjoy the authentic flavors and high-quality ingredients found in Mexican cuisine. The Arabic influence on Mexican cuisine is present within El Halal Amigos’ spices and flavors, and the dishes highlight the best of authentic Mexican cuisine, just without the pork. El Halal Amigos, which is now recognized to be a local gem in the Bay Area, currently operates its first food truck in Fremont and first brick and mortar restaurant in San Jose, California. For more information, the full menu and list of locations, please visit www.elhalalamigos.com .

