Popeyes Makes Big Waves in the Sandwich Game With Its First-Ever Cajun Flounder Sandwich Coming to Menus Nationwide

The brand is confident everyone will love that fish sandwich from Popeyes that they are guaranteeing it.

Miami, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Following the success of the Popeyes® Chicken Sandwich and the famous chicken wars it ignited, the beloved Cajun brand is once again raising the bar on sandwich standards with its new mouthwatering launch, the Cajun Flounder Sandwich. Starting Thursday, February 11th, Popeyes new Cajun Flounder Sandwich will be available in restaurants and for delivery nationwide for only $4.49.

Popeyes knows that its new Cajun Flounder Sandwich will re-set your standards and expectations of a quick service fish sandwich that they are guaranteeing you will love it by launching Sandwich Insurance. For guests who order the new Cajun Flounder Sandwich and don’t like it, Popeyes will replace it with the tried and true Chicken Sandwich for free with purchase of insurance on launch day.

The new Cajun Flounder Sandwich is made to perfection. Four simple yet delicious ingredients, the fried filet is served atop the same buttery toasted brioche bun with barrel cured pickles that fans know and love from the Chicken Sandwich, along with Popeyes legacy tartar sauce.

Caught in the icy waters of the Pacific, Popeyes flounder filet is light, flakey and seasoned in a blend of the Louisiana brand’s Cajun seasoning. Dusted in a crispy southern coating and fried up golden brown, the Cajun Flounder Sandwich delivers the flavor and crunch one would expect to find at a local dockside fish shack.

“After seeing the response to our Chicken Sandwich in 2019, we are excited to deliver yet another delicious sandwich to our fans that is sure to reset industry standards,” says Sami Siddiqui, President, Americas at Popeyes® Louisiana Kitchen. “At Popeyes, we don’t take shortcuts on quality and strive to ensure our ingredients are the best of the best. That’s why we’re proud to be serving up the most authentic, Cajun Flounder Sandwich in QSR.”

On launch day only, skeptics can add Sandwich Insurance to their Popeyes Cajun Flounder Sandwich order for only 15 cents through the Popeyes app. However, Popeyes doesn’t think you are going to need it- everyone is going to love that fish sandwich from Popeyes.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has more than 45 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain’s passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world’s largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,300 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

