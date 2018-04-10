Pop-up Fauna, from former Entente and Marisol chefs, finds new home

Former award-winning Marisol pastry chef Alison Cates and ex-Entente cook Dan Cha have quietly created a promising pop-up collaboration called Fauna.

“We’ve been working on this series for the past year,” wrote Cates via email. “We held our first dinner last May for 12 diners in Half Acre's brewery.”

Now the co-chefs and friends of half a dozen years have found a semi-permanent home: weekends at Loba Pastry + Coffee in Lakeview.

“Our main objective is to keep the dinners accessible,” wrote Cates. “We will be keeping the ticket prices under $100. “We focus on local sustainability and will be bringing in the majority of our ingredients from the market.”

“It's going to be a challenge, but in a good way. I feel that it will foster creativity. We are going to have to be more creative with our waste and with the sorts of proteins we bring in.”

Hailing from rural New Mexico, Cates, of Mexican and Middle Eastern heritage, also worked previously at Longman & Eagle, Perennial Virant and Sepia. She won the Jean Banchet Rising Pastry Chef award in 2017 while at Honey’s, before the restaurant closed permanently.

Cha, a Korean-American native Chicagoan, attended the Culinary Institute of America and also cooked at Blackbird before his last position as lead line cook at Marisol.

Fauna at Loba will have one communal table with seating for eight and offer seven to nine courses.

The first menu in the series April 21 includes nine courses with inspiration from each chef’s background coming through: milk bread; spring onion with honey and miso; fattoush with caramelized yogurt and furikake; salsify with green garlic and egg; beet agnolotti with duck and cured cherries; trumpet mushrooms with potato and lamb liver; Epoisses with sourdough and rhubarb; fennel with buttermilk and citrus; plus aloe as the enigmatic final course.

House sodas and tonics will also be poured at the series, with BYOB available for no charge at future dinners.

If you miss this one, the dinners will become more frequent by the middle of May, promised Cates.

$70. Fauna at Loba Pastry + Coffee, 3422 N. Lincoln Ave., www.faunapopup.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

Talking brownies with Alison Cates »

Review: Marisol off to impressive start in artful MCA space »

Marisol lunch a perfect, priceless steal »