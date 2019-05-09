Pollo Tropical Debuts Line Of Chicken Sliders

New Slider Menu Items Showcase the Brand’s Crispy Platform Flavors

Miami, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Coinciding with the one-year anniversary of its widely-popular Crispy Pollo Bites , Pollo Tropical® is introducing Pollo Bite Sliders – its new line of savory Chicken Sliders. Three craveable slider offerings, each made to order with fresh ingredients and their own unique taste and flavorful personality, bring guests a new way to experience this Pollo favorite.

Pollo Tropical’s Chipotle Pollo Bite Slider is topped with the brand’s homemade Coleslaw and Chipotle Mayo. The Cilantro Garlic Pollo Bite Slider is topped with fresh Pickled Onions and Cilantro Garlic Spread, and the Buffalo Pollo Bite Slider is topped with Pollo Tropical’s zesty Buffalo Sauce.

Pollo Bite Sliders are available now as a meal in a three-pack meal combo with fries and a drink for just $5.49. Additionally, Pollo Tropical’s delivery platform through DoorDash is enabling the new Pollo Bite Sliders to be enjoyed virtually anywhere, for any occasion.

For a limited time, Pollo Tropical guests can celebrate with $1 off any Pollo Bite featured wrap, TropiChop® or platter! The offer is not valid in combination with any other offer, and is only valid at participating Pollo Tropical locations.

Visit www.PolloTropical.com to enroll in the MyPollo rewards program or download from your mobile app store to quickly order online for pick up or fast delivery through DoorDash. MyPollo also sends members exclusive offers and rewards bankable points to redeem for free Pollo!

About Pollo Tropical®

Pollo Operations, Inc. d/b/a Pollo Tropical®, a subsidiary of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI), is a quick-service restaurant concept known for its fresh chicken, marinated for 24 hours in a proprietary blend of citrus juices and spices. Other craveable favorites include Mojo Roast Pork and freshly made sides including rice, beans, sweet plantains and more. The menu’s emphasis is on freshness and quality at a great value, with an added focus on unique catering packages. Founded in 1988, the Miami-based company currently owns and operates more than 130 locations throughout Florida, plus five licensed restaurants on college campuses and one licensed location in a hospital, and franchised locations throughout the Caribbean, Central America, South America and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the official Pollo Tropical® website: www.pollotropical.com.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., owns, operates and franchises Pollo Tropical® and Taco Cabana® restaurant brands. The brands specialize in the operation of fast casual/quick service restaurants that offer distinct and unique flavors with broad appeal at a compelling value. The brands feature fresh-made cooking, drive-thru service and catering. For more information about Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., visit the corporate website at www.frgi.com.

