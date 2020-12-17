Pollo Campero Plans To Open 10 Digital Kitchens In 2021

New digital kitchen locations offer delivery and pickup only with no dine-in

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pollo Campero , the differentiated chicken concept from Central America, opened its first two digital kitchens in San Francisco and Chicago in 2020 and looks to open at least 10 additional locations in 2021, beginning with one in Anaheim, California, in January. The openings will complement the company’s aggressive traditional restaurant expansion plan.

The new 200-square-foot digital kitchens will serve the restaurant’s full menu , known for its quality and flavorful variety, for individual, family and catering occasions. Guests can order online from the digital kitchen at us.campero.com , via the Pollo Campero app , Campero’s Flavor Hotline (1-833-CAMPERO) or through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates. The digital kitchens will serve Campero’s flavorful chicken meals to guests via pickup and delivery within a 30-minute radius of its locations.

“Pollo Campero’s online ordering and delivery has increased by more than 300% this year, and we expect to see this trend continuing well past the pandemic as many people have come to value the convenience offered by these services,” said Campero USA’s Managing Director & COO Luis Javier Rodas. “The digital kitchen model, with a smaller footprint and efficient cost structure, has enormous potential to help us further penetrate markets and bring our chicken to more consumers in a convenient way.”

Pollo Campero has posted strong results throughout the pandemic. The brand quickly shifted to an off-premise, high-value and digital communication-focused model, resulting in a fast recovery and record levels of profitability. The brand had an average same-store sales increase of 14% September through November.

In addition to the digital kitchens, Pollo Campero is focused on opening more traditional and franchised locations throughout 2021.

?About Pollo Campero

Founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast service chicken restaurant brand specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering individual and family meals. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken, citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken and extra crunchy chicken that is always fresh and hand prepared daily. Since its beginnings as a tiny, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

