Politan Row food hall heading to West Loop

A food hall from the company behind St. Roch Market (Miami, New Orleans) is headed to the West Loop.

Politan Row (111 N. Aberdeen St.) will open in May in the same building that houses the McDonald’s headquarters. The hall will include a beer garden focused on German beer, and Bar Politan, which will feature craft cocktails.

Already, three food operators have signed on: Floriole, featuring Sandra Holl’s sweet and savory baked goods; Bumbu Roux, featuring Chris Reed’s Indonesian food; and LaShuk Street Food, featuring Yosi Alhadif’s Israeli food. More restaurants are expected to join the project in the coming weeks.

