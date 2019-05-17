Politan Row dining guide: What to eat and drink at the new West Loop food hall and beer garden

Politan Row, the newest and one of the most highly anticipated food halls in Chicago, opened Saturday, so we ate and drank everywhere there in one day this week. Our urgency was driven secondarily by its location in arguably the hottest neighborhood in the city, West Town in the West Loop area, more precisely the ground floor of the new McDonald’s headquarters building. To be clear Politan Hall is unrelated to the fast food company, instead created by the Politan Group based in New Orleans, home to its flagship food hall, St. Roch Market.

As Food & Dining reporters, we were motivated primarily by a promising lineup of 13 vendors, some of whom had only existed previously as pop-ups or food trucks and others completely new concepts.

Hours vary but, notably, most vendors are open for dinner and weekends, unlike at Revival Food Hall, the first of the new generation of fancy food courts filled with local brands. On the fifth day of business at Politan Row, it was clear that some vendors could clearly use a little more practice in their new home, but one team performed flawlessly: the service staff. They offered ice water in real glasses and cleared tables continuously, because, bizarrely, there are no garbage cans in the new food hall, except for one small ashtray-topped trash cylinder.

Here’s everything we ate and drank everywhere in Politan Row.

— Louisa Chu





Bar Politan

Bar Politan sits in the middle of Politan Row, giving the interior of the food hall a sizable four-sided centerpiece. None of the vendors sell booze, so the bar is also the only place indoors where you can retrieve an alcoholic beverage. Unlike the Perle beer garden outdoors, Bar Politan is a full-service bar, offering specialty and classic cocktails, wine and beer. If you’re not a drinker of German-style brews, the indoor options offer a change of pace, featuring a variety of regionally-sourced craft beers from breweries including Founders, Maplewood and Three Floyds. The specialty cocktail roster hews classic, composed of house riffs on favorites like a Tom Collins or Moscow mule. The Politan ($10), the hall’s namesake drink, is a version of a Vesper martini made with vodka, elderflower, grapefruit and a bitter liqueur that comes sparkling or on the rocks. We’re not sure James Bond would approve, but it’s delicious regardless, and the drink’s double identity makes it versatile enough for any Chicago weather. Those seeking nonalcoholic drinks can find a short selection of options including a strawberry mocktail and house-made fruit sodas. We enjoyed the blood orange ($6), even if it was a little sweet. politanrow.com/barpolitan — Adam Lukach





Bumbu Roux

You’ll find photos and wooden figurines lining the small shelf along the wall at Bumbu Roux, all of which are nods to Chris Reed’s Indonesian-Creole upbringing. At this stand, seafood gumbo ($6 for a cup), roast beef po’boys ($12) and acar kuning (pickled vegetables, $4) share space on the same menu, but perhaps the most comforting item is the beef rendang ($13). Served with braised bok choy, tempeh chips and shrimp chips, the lightly spiced curried beef isn’t saucy, but that doesn’t prevent you from eating it with spoonfuls of rice. You’ll find comfort in the deep warmth and tender slivers of beef, the mustardy bok choy and the crunchy chips. Chances are, you’ll meet Reed’s Indonesian mother Priscilla-Jane Reed when placing your order. chicago.politanrow.com/bumburoux — Grace Wong







Clave

This concept from Bayan Ko founders Lawrence Letrero and Raquel Quadreny offers mostly straightforward and satisfying versions of Cuban classics. It’s hard to fault the Cubano sandwich ($12), with its fat stack of sliced ham and juicy mojo pork offset by a heavy smear of biting mustard and lots of acidic pickles. The smoked ham hock croquetas ($7) stay crunchy on the outside, while remaining smooth within. But it’s hard not to want the owners to push a little harder. Cuban food isn’t exactly hard to find in Chicago’s neighborhoods, and Clave’s versions of dishes like the ropa vieja ($17) are more comforting than exciting. chicago.politanrow.com/clave — Nick Kindelsperger





Floriole

Whether you choose the flower-shaped kouign amann pastry with a caramelized sugar bottom ($4.50), the savory goat cheese and asparagus Danish ($5) or the surprisingly light ricotta toast with raspberry jam ($8), all pair perfectly with a morning or afternoon cup of coffee. While many of the other vendors aren’t open until 11 a.m., Floriole opens at 8 a.m. for your breakfast needs. The Break-Wich ($7) is the way to go when you wake up hungry and want a big breakfast sandwich. The fluffy egg takes center stage, flanked by strips of bacon, cheddar and aioli, and held together by a sweet brioche bun. Just be sure to have a napkin handy to wipe your face. chicago.politanrow.com/floriole — G.W.





La Shuk

In a way, La Shuk began at a wedding in Israel, where co-founders Yosi and Aviva Alhadif first met. The two eventually had a wedding of their own and settled in the U.S. But, after being stateside for awhile, Yosi pined for his native Israeli street food. Thus, La Shuk was born. At their new Politan Row booth, the pair serve a familiar array of options, like hummus bowls and platters with various protein toppings and/or salatim (side salads), plus house-made pita, which you can watch bake up right in front of you, and try not to drool. Thankfully everything comes with pita. We also tried the falafel ($12 in a bowl, $14 for a platter with salatim), which were modest in size and rich in flavor: A crisp, not-too-heavily fried exterior gave way to a deep green inside that was herbaceous and moist. The original hummus ($10-$14 per bowl, depending on protein), which comes garnished with additional chickpeas, pickled vegetables, tahini and olive oil, was another standout, with its smooth texture and fresh taste. chicago.politanrow.com/lashukstreetfood — A.L.





Loud Mouth

Grey and Lauren Ingram, the husband and wife co-founders of Loud Mouth, used to work at advertising agencies downtown. Then, in 2018, after years of planning, the two began a food-bike operation, literally selling gourmet sausages from the back of bicycles. Now, they’re slinging their 1/3-pound sausages from a booth at Politan Row. Each of the encased meats in Loud Mouth’s lineup is inspired by a different geographical region, e.g., The German ($9), made with a fried German-style currywurst dressed with curry ketchup. We were partial to The Cajun ($12), a chicken andouille sausage topped with roasted red peppers, celery, onions and a house-made Cajun-style Mornay sauce. The sausage had a tight snap and deep, smoky flavor, while the veggies countered with a nice hit of acid. The Mornay sauce made a bit of a mess, but also helped to balance the finish. Beyond the sausages, mac and cheese and collard greens are Loud Mouth’s regular sides ($4 each), and we enjoyed both. chicago.politanrow.com/loudmouth — A.L.





Mom’s

Japanese sandwiches are normally neat and cute. Soft bread, crusts removed, with modest fillings. The Katsu Sando ($13) by chefs Kelly Ijichi and Randi Howry defy expectations with a comfort food creation that’s anime meets American appetites. The self-described co-moms (last at mfk) take tonkatsu, a panko-breaded and deep-fried crispy yet juicy pork cutlet, dressed with delicate Sichuan chile mayonnaise and pea green tendrils, then stack it all sky high within thick, smushable slices of Japanese milk bread. Their impeccable big cream puff ($4) will rotate flavors, but I might just riot if they don’t keep ube, in which the purple yam lends a hint of sweetness to the abundant filling. The fried Spam musubi ($8), a Scotch egg take on the Hawaiian snack food, is surprisingly disappointing, somehow lacking the umami-rich flavors of its essential nori seaweed and canned meat. Next time I’ll try the handmade udon noodles, fried curry bun and coconut butter mochi plus a cream puff, of course, at this promising debut. chicago.politanrow.com/moms — Louisa Chu





Passion House

Coffee roaster Joshua Millman has got nothing to prove with his beans or brews plus a flagship cafe in Logan Square. His food hall stall focuses on coffee and tea, and a blackboard soda special. The Blackberry Way ($6.50) takes cold brew coffee then amps it up further with house-made blackberry syrup in a cream soda and in the whipped cream. The result is a beautiful drink in which blackberries enhance the inherent fruit notes of coffee. The counter is the earliest to open daily at 6 a.m. with espresso drinks, single origin drips, pour-overs and cold brew, served still or as fizzy nitro, too. chicago.politanrow.com/passionhousecoffee — L.C.





Perle

The German-inspired outdoor beer garden is more Bauhaus than Bavaria, with the bar housed in a small, sleek, black shipping container parked on the sidewalk patio. Politan Group beverage director Sophie Burton (previously at Big Star, Dove’s Luncheonette and Cindy’s) designed a concise menu of only eight draft beers, a few wines by the glass and Krauterlikor ($3), a rotating selection of German digestifs. You can make any beer a radler ($2 additional) by adding the seasonal fruit spritz. The current grapefruit mixed with local Off Color Brewing’s Troublesome Gose beer ($7) blends to a lovely and crushable balanced beverage. chicago.politanrow.com/perle — L.C.





Piko Street Kitchen

Cousins and corporate career changers Eric and Dan Hattori named their food truck after a portmanteau of the former’s mom Pia and the latter’s dad Hiko. They’re now joined by family friend Winston Feng at the food hall where the team makes modern Asian street food. Their signature baos ($8) with braised pork belly or tofu come overstuffed with gochujang slaw and Sriracha aioli. The sleeper feature of the Singaporean chicken and rice ($14) is the side bowl of glistening chicken broth. The rest of the dish, however, from sous vide chicken breast to allegedly broth-infused rice was disheartening, perhaps better off called something else to avoid future disappointment. Hopefully the Korean bibimbap and Vietnamese bun cha fare better. chicago.politanrow.com/pikostreetkitchen — L.C.





Smashed Radish

There aren’t any grilled cheeses or milkshakes at Smashed Radish, despite it being from the team behind Fat Shallot, known for those items. Instead, you’ll find a number of salads, vegetable-focused seasonal market sides, soups and fresh juices. The chicken kale caesar ($11.50) updates the classic salad, with a baby kale base, pesto chicken breast, sourdough croutons and pepitas. The sesame ginger tofu salad ($10.50) is full of bright flavors from pickled daikon, sweet and savory marinated tofu, herbaceous mint, basil and cilantro, crispy roasted ginger and a chunky carrot-ginger dressing. Pair it with The Cleanser ($5), fresh lemonade with ginger and turmeric, for a refreshing summertime lunch. chicago.politanrow.com/smashedradish — G.W.





Thattu

If there’s one stall I can’t wait to get back to, it’s this one from chef Margaret Pak, which showcases food from the southwestern Indian state of Kerala. The egg curry with ghee rice ($13) is creamy and complex, with spices that haunt your palate for seconds after each bite. Kadala with upma ($11) features black chickpeas in a ferociously spicy sauce. It’d be too much were it not for the side of upma, a thick and faintly sweet semolina porridge. And don’t forget to try the appam, a fermented rice flour pancake that’s slightly crispy on one side, and delicate and fluffy on the other. Thattu is exactly the sort of stall I hoped to find here. chicago.politanrow.com/thattu — N.K.





Tolita

Considering this is the team behind empanada-focused Cafe Tola, which has five locations around the city, it makes sense that this stall would be the smoothest running operation of the day. The lines may be long, but they move relatively quickly. Still, it’s hard not to notice that most of the food comes out of warming trays, which isn’t the case for the Cafe Tola outlets. For some taco fillings, like the tender braised birria ($4.25), there’s no problem with this setup, but for sauteed items, like the lomo ($4.50), it’s not ideal. Your best bet is probably the brimming bowls of posole ($8.25), which you can get either as verde (green) or red (rojo). Each sip of the verde broth is deeply meaty, while a squirt of lime and a sprinkle of onion and cilantro add a pop of freshness. chicago.politanrow.com/tolita — N.K.

Politan Row, 111 N. Aberdeen St., 312-278-3040, chicago.politanrow.com

