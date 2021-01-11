artisteer
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Police: Stamford man stabbed cashier over price of milk

January 11, 2021 | 9:52am
From www.courant.com
By
The Associated Press
artisteer

A Connecticut man was arrested for stabbing a Walmart clerk over the price of milk, police said.