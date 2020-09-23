Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Police say 18-year-old is shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore alley

September 23, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phillip Jackson
Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore police say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore this afternoon.