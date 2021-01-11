Steve Schering/Pioneer Press
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Police: Oak Park man charged with battery after striking police officer

January 11, 2021 | 8:42pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Steve Schering
Steve Schering/Pioneer Press

Oak Park man facing battery charges after allegedly punching police officer