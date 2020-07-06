  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Police investigating Annapolis homicide; third in Anne Arundel County in 24 hours

July 6, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Brooks DuBose, Lilly Price

The homicide is the fourth this month in Anne Arundel County.