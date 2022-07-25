Pokeworks Pledges to Be Cage-Free Through Open Wing Alliance

Groundbreaking fast-casual brand joins forces with international coalition to exclusively use responsibly-sourced eggs by the end of 2023

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Furthering its commitment to sustainability and mindful consuming, Pokeworks is uniting with the Open Wing Alliance to use only cage-free eggs by the end of 2023.

“Our new initiative builds on the transparency of knowing and informing our guests’ where our food comes from and we seek to encourage other brands, especially fellow poke brands, to join the coalition,” said Pokeworks CEO Steve Heeley. “At Pokeworks, our sustainability efforts go beyond the menu. We view responsibly-sourced ingredients as more than just a trend – it’s a commitment.”

Initiated by The Humane League , members of the Open Wing Alliance create a unified front in the campaign to free egg-laying hens from cages. In addition to running hard-hitting global campaigns against the abuse of chickens worldwide, the OWA supports over 80 member organizations, sharing valuable strategies, tactics and resources to empower and uplift the animal welfare movement.

“This commitment by Pokeworks to remove battery cages from their supply chain will meaningfully reduce the suffering of the hens raised to lay eggs for its restaurants,” said Global Corporate Relations Coordinator of The Open Wing Alliance Hannah Surowinski. “With more and more companies taking steps in the right direction towards improving animal welfare, it’s clear that cage-free is becoming the new standard of the global food industry.”

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke – the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks’ innovative Poke Your Way

approach is groundbreaking, offering guests limitless ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks’ proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in living a healthy lifestyle and eating meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the “Top Poke Franchise” by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with three consecutive years on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list. The brand has more than 60 locations across 20 states, with Taiwan, Mexico and Canada coming soon. For more information, visit pokeworks.com or follow Pokeworks on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

About OWA

The Open Wing Alliance is a global coalition of animal protection organizations focused on creating a unified front in our campaign to end the abuse of chickens worldwide. The alliance was founded by The Humane League , growing into a global force of 80 member organizations in 63 countries changing the way the world’s biggest companies treat animals and setting a new standard for corporate animal welfare policies locally – in every major market – and globally.

