Pokeworks Partners with DoorDash to Add Delivery-Forward Kitchen Operations

Poke Concept Opens Within DoorDash Kitchens, Adding Innovative Move to Expand Brand Growth Plans

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pokeworks , the world’s leading fast casual poke brand, announced their partnership with DoorDash , adding a new delivery-forward location within the Redwood City, California DoorDash Kitchens location. This announcement comes at a pivotal time for Pokeworks as it kicks off the new year after a successful 2021 in both franchise development and brand growth, including new restaurant design and development projects , menu innovations and major additions to the C-Suite , fueling rapid franchise development and brand exposure in the premium fast casual restaurant space.

“Innovation is a core value at Pokeworks, and we’re committed to making our high quality, premium, fast casual poke convenient for our customers in new ways,” said Steve Heeley, CEO at Pokeworks. “Our new partnership with DoorDash Kitchens is another step into the future of innovative, quick-service dining for Pokeworks and we’re excited to be added to the DoorDash Kitchens roster.”

To ring in the entrance of Pokeworks into DoorDash Kitchens in Redwood City, new customers ordering Pokeworks on DoorDash (app or website) can enjoy 30% off their first purchase* using promo code POKE at checkout through January 31, 2022.

As the nation’s largest poke brand, Pokeworks has led the growth of the premium poke industry, known for fresh and flavorful traditional Hawaiian-inspired poke. The brand is known for its Signature Works poke creations as well as its ‘Poke-Your-Way’ option for guests to build their own poke bowls, burritos or salads by selecting a base protein – tuna, salmon, chicken, shrimp and tofu, unique regional mix-ins, flavoring sauces, toppings and crunchy texture.

The brand’s performance has earned multiple awards wins, including being ranked as one of NRN’s Top Five Concepts in 2018, inclusion in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers three years in a row, including being ranked in the top five brands for 2019 and 2020 , and inclusion in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 ranking in 2021. Pokeworks has set aggressive expansion goals to double new store commitments in 2021 and 2022 as it seeks multi-unit operators throughout the United States and internationally .

*30% Off Your Order: Valid only on first-time orders from Pokeworks on DoorDash. Offer valid through January 31, 2022. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $20, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only in Redwood City, CA. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code POKE to redeem. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions .

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks is the world’s largest and leading fast casual, premium poke brand. Currently at 65 locations, 85 locations are planned nationwide by year end 2022. Pokeworks provides a super-fresh, healthy, craveable take on traditional poke bowls, burritos, salads, and sides. The brand serves only the highest quality, sashimi grade sustainable fish, proteins, freshly cut veggies, and hand-crafted sauces. Pokeworks’ innovative Poke Your Way

menu allows for complete customization to cater from indulgent to mindful. Menu choices include options for gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, keto, nut-free, and raw. For more information on Pokeworks’ brand and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.pokeworks.com/franchise .

About DoorDash



DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers’ expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today’s convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

Contacts:

Morgan Ganz

Fishman PR

847-945-1300 x 225

mganz@fishmanpr.com

The post Pokeworks Partners with DoorDash to Add Delivery-Forward Kitchen Operations first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.