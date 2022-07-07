Pokeworks Heats Up Summer Selection with Spicy Crunchy Surimi Bowl

Groundbreaking fast-casual brand to introduce fresh and zesty seafood option for a limited time starting July 11 with proceeds benefiting Heart of Dinner

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fresh never tasted so good. And now, for a limited time, poke fans can add a spicy kick to the healthy Hawaiian favorite at their local Pokeworks !

From July 11 through Sept. 30, Pokeworks will promote its exclusive Spicy Crunchy Surimi Bowl featuring the highest quality surimi from Aquamar . The special, limited time offering will be available in a regular bowl or burrito for $11.95 or large bowl or burrito for $14.65. Pokeworks’ spicy surimi mix is also available as an option on any Poke Your Way

bowl or burrito as well.

This new Pokeworks recipe takes surimi to a whole new level. Made primarily from Wild Alaska Pollock, a low-fat, low cholesterol, highly sustainable seafood with no added preservatives, Aquamar’s surimi is mixed with a Pokeworks proprietary spicy sauce to give it a one-of-a-kind, zesty kick. The surimi is topped with hand-prepared vegetables like cucumber, edamame, green onion, crunchy onion and wontons – making Pokeworks’ new surimi recipe a perfect refreshing summer meal!

“Surimi is one of the most popular and climate-friendly seafoods in the world, and we’re excited to share it as a healthy and delicious option at Pokeworks,” said Chief Marketing Officer Jayson Tipp. “Our Spicy Crunchy Surimi Bowl is a bold, elevated take on our popular bowls and a uniquely craveable choice for anyone looking for a fresh, nutritious meal with a zesty kick.”

Pokeworks and Aquamar are further partnering behind this limited time offer to demonstrate their joint commitment to making a difference in the communities they serve, with royalties from every Spicy Crunchy Surimi Bowl sold going to Heart of Dinner . Heart of Dinner is a nonprofit dedicated to countering food insecurity and isolation within the elderly Asian American community in New York City by delivering care packages of culturally thoughtful hot lunches and fresh produce, lovingly paired with a handwritten and illustrated letter in their native language to bring warmth and comfort. The two brands committed to a minimum $30,000 donation resulting from this promotion.

“We are excited to partner with Pokeworks to help bring the Spicy Crunchy Surimi Bowl to market,” shared Daryl Gormley, Aquamar CEO. “The menu feature and the support of Heart of Dinner are a delicious way to honor our belief that all people should have access to healthy protein.”

To learn more about Pokeworks, its locations and view its full menu, visit pokeworks.com .

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke – the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks’ innovative Poke Your Way

approach is groundbreaking, offering guests limitless ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks’ proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in living a healthy lifestyle and eating meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the “Top Poke Franchise” by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with three consecutive years on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list. The brand has more than 60 locations across 20 states, with Taiwan, Mexico and Canada coming soon. For more information, visit pokeworks.com or follow Pokeworks on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

About Aquamar

Aquamar® has decades of surimi seafood experience, proprietary production technology, and operational efficiencies to manufacture premium quality surimi seafood products. We believe that all people should have access to good protein. Our mission is to provide the highest surimi product quality and value, while building customer satisfaction through superior service. Aquamar® has state-of-the-art surimi manufacturing facilities located in the Los Angeles area, Newark area, and Seattle area. Our U.S. coast-to-coast operations ensure timely delivery of our premium surimi products to our customers.

Aquamar® is committed to food safety in our production and product storage locations. We believe in sustainable fisheries management, participating in the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification program for our products. For more information visit www.aquamarseafood.com .

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

The post Pokeworks Heats Up Summer Selection with Spicy Crunchy Surimi Bowl first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.