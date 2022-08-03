Pokeworks Announces Continued National Expansion

Leading premium fast-casual poke brand adding 10 more locations in California, New York and Texas over the next three years

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pokeworks continues to lead and bring more of its crisp, fresh, healthy Poke Your Way across the country!

Pokeworks CEO Steve Heeley announced today the groundbreaking fast-casual brand executed three multi-unit area development agreements resulting in 10 total locations in Orange County, California; Queens, New York City; as well as Arlington and Fort Worth, Texas. Pokeworks plan to open all 10 locations over the next three years. These agreements build on Pokeworks expansion momentum both domestically and internationally with recent deals signed in Denver, Canada and Taiwan.

“We’re thrilled to bring our freshest, premium products from sustainable sources to more people across the country,” Heeley said. “It is amazing to see our brand grow from coast to coast, and we can’t wait to get to work with these outstanding new franchisees. We look forward to the continued growth our brand and spreading our love of poke!”

Pokeworks’ latest franchise agreements feature three first-time franchisees with the brand. Franchisee Andrew Yoo, a multi-unit franchisee with Paris Baguette, BBQ Chicken and Zipbap Korean Kitchen, will be bringing four new locations to Orange Country. In Queens, franchisee John Tseng, a former Sakura Japanese franchisee, has signed on for three new locations. And, in Texas, Pokeworks’ Austin multi-unit operator Marcos Blanco has partnered with his cousin Denis Blanco to develop three Pokeworks in Arlington and Fort Worth.

To learn more about Pokeworks, its locations and view its full menu, visit pokeworks.com .

About Pokeworks

Pokeworks was founded in 2015 with the simple mission of spreading its love of poke – the crisp, fresh, healthy Hawaiian favorite – with the world. Pokeworks’ innovative Poke Your Way

approach is groundbreaking, offering guests limitless ways to customize their poke order to match their eating preferences including vegan, gluten-free, and other mindful diets. The Poke Burrito has developed a cult-like following, much like Pokeworks’ proprietary sauces, which range from sweet and spicy to savory. Pokeworks believes in living a healthy lifestyle and eating meals made from the freshest, highest quality ingredients from sustainable food sources. In 2022, the brand was honored to be named the “Top Poke Franchise” by Startups Magazine. Pokeworks has quickly expanded to become the leading fast-casual poke brand in the world with three consecutive years on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list. The brand has more than 60 locations across 20 states, as well as Taiwan and Mexico, and recently announced a development agreement in Canada coming soon. For more information, visit pokeworks.com or follow Pokeworks on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

