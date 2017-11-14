Pokeatery to Open First Texas Location in Austin by the End of 2017

Pokeatery, the popular fast-casual poké concept known for their Hawaiian flavors, customizable poké bowls, and signature pokecado toast, will open by the end of 2017 in Austin, TX. The store will be located at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd. in Austin’s Mueller neighborhood and is Pokeatery’s first store outside of California.

The Fast-Casual Poké Concept Is Readying For Expansion Outside Of Current California Markets

Austin, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pokeatery, a popular Northern California-based fast-casual poké concept, will be opening their first location outside of California in Austin, TX before year’s end. The restaurant, which will occupy the space of the former Tino’s Greek Cafe at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd , is centrally located in Austin’s Mueller neighborhood.

Pokeatery is known for their fresh, responsibly-sourced ingredients and authentic Hawaiian flavors. It was founded by husband and wife duo Derek and Joann Chung, who after managing family-owned sushi restaurants for over 20 years, decided to open Pokeatery to bring their favorite Hawaiian flavors to the mainland. The core menu features customizable poké boxes packed with a base, proteins, and flavorful toppings that each customer can tailor to their own preferences, and pokecado toast, a creative spin on avocado toast, available in several variations and in a custom, build-your-own option. Additionally, the Austin menu will feature new offerings including rice noodles as a base, and beer floats made with Hawaiian beer and Dole Whip pineapple soft serve.

“Austin’s eclectic culture and growing food scene has made it the perfect choice for Pokeatery’s first US location outside of California,” said founder and owner Joann Chung. “We look forward to bringing our authentic Hawaiian flavors, customizable, fresh poké boxes, and new beer floats to Austin and beyond.”

Pokeatery is partnered with Fransmart, the franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner and is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn about franchising opportunities visit: http://go.fransmart.com/l/16992/2017-10-06/357xx7

About Pokeatery

Inspired by the love of the Hawaiian Islands, Pokeatery founders, Joann and Derek Chung, wanted to bring some of their favorite flavors to the mainland, and offer a place where anyone could come and enjoy great poké bowls as a meal whenever they crave it. Pokeatery has taken the Hawaiian flavors of poké and updated with a modern California twist, offering several delicious varieties made with sashimi-grade Ahi, Albacore, Salmon and more. Their sustainably-sourced, quality seafood menu is complemented with quality produce and ingredients. Pokeatery offers a wide variety of bases, sauces and toppings, allowing customers to create customizable poké bowls in a fast casual atmosphere. For more information and menu details visit Pokeatery.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

