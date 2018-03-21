Pokeatery Goes Bicoastal with New Franchise Deal in North Carolina

Pokeatery, the rapidly growing poké concept based in California, will be bringing their build-your-own Hawaiian poké bowls to Charlotte, North Carolina in the next year.

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Pokeatery, the rapidly growing build-your-own poké concept based in California’s Bay Area, is making a leap to the East Coast. The fast casual has announced they will be bringing its authentic Hawaiian style poké to Charlotte, North Carolina in the next year. The franchisee is actively looking at several different parts of the city to identify the best location to open doors.

“We are beyond excited that Pokeatery has chosen Charlotte to be the site of its first East Coast location,” said the North Carolina franchisee. “With flavors all the way from Hawaii, Pokeatery’s build-your-own poké boxes and refreshing Dole Whip are trendy and innovative offerings, which we believe will succeed in a trendy and innovative city like Charlotte.”

Pokeatery was founded in 2015 by husband and wife duo, Derek and Joann Chung, and quickly gained notoriety for offering fresh, responsibly-sourced ingredients complemented by authentic Hawaiian flavors. The core menu features completely customizable poké boxes packed with a base, sashimi-grade proteins, and unlimited mix-ins, sauces, and toppings. Additional standouts include the Millennial favorite pokecado toast (whole wheat toast loaded with avocado, fresh poké, and a variety of topping options) and Dole Whip floats (pineapple soft serve in pineapple juice).

Pokeatery is partnered with Fransmart, the franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner. Pokeatery is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn about franchising opportunities visit

http://go.fransmart.com/l/16992/2017-10-06/357xx7.

About Pokeatery

Inspired by the love of the Hawaiian Islands, Pokeatery founders, Joann and Derek Chung, wanted to bring some of their favorite flavors to the mainland and offer a place where anyone could come and enjoy great poké bowls as a meal whenever they crave it. Pokeatery has taken the Hawaiian flavors of poké and updated with a modern California twist, offering several delicious varieties made with sashimi-grade ahi, albacore, salmon and more. Their sustainably-sourced, quality seafood menu is complemented with quality produce and ingredients. Pokeatery offers a wide variety of bases, sauces and toppings, allowing customers to create customizable poké bowls in a fast casual atmosphere. For more information and menu details visit www.pokeatery.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

