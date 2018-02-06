Pokeatery to Celebrate First Texas Location with Grand Opening on Saturday, February 10

NorCal-based poke concept, Pokeatery to host Grand Opening celebration for their Austin, TX store on Saturday, February 10

Austin Grand Opening Festivities Will Include Free Food And Flat Screen TV Giveaway

Austin, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pokeatery, a popular Northern California-based concept known for its build-your-own poké boxes, signature pokecado toast, and Dole Whip floats, is hosting a Grand Opening celebration for its Austin location on Saturday, February 10 at 11 A.M. The poké shop, located at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd. #1410, in Austin’s Mueller neighborhood, has already gained a fan following since first opening doors in December. The Grand Opening festivities will include:

Free poké box to the first 100 people in line

Buy one, get one free poké boxes to the second 100 people in line

The opportunity to win a flat-screen TV for everyone who stops by that day

“The positive reception that we’ve received over the last few weeks has been greater than we could have ever anticipated,” said Joann Chung, founder and co-owner of Pokeatery. “We’re excited to finally celebrate the Grand Opening of our first Texas store with the Austin community.”

Pokeatery was founded by husband and wife duo Derek and Joann Chung who, after managing family-owned sushi restaurants for over 20 years, decided to bring fresh, authentic Hawaiian poké to the mainland. The concept quickly grew a following in Northern California and became known for their completely customizable poké bowls, which are loaded up with rice, noodles, or greens as a base, stacked with unlimited mix-ins, sauces, and toppings, and finished with proteins like ahi, yellowtail, salmon, octopus, tofu, and more. Additional menu standouts are Pokeatery’s signature pokecado toast and Dole Whip floats. The Austin location features new menu offerings like rice noodles and beer floats, made with Hawaiian craft beers and Dole Whip pineapple soft serve.

Pokeatery is partnered with Fransmart, the franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner and is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn about franchising opportunities visit http://go.fransmart.com/l/16992/2017-10-06/357xx7

About Pokeatery

Inspired by the love of the Hawaiian Islands, Pokeatery founders, Joann and Derek Chung, wanted to bring some of their favorite flavors to the mainland, and offer a place where anyone could come and enjoy great poké bowls as a meal whenever they crave it. Pokeatery has taken the Hawaiian flavors of poké and updated with a modern California twist, offering several delicious varieties made with sashimi-grade Ahi, Albacore, Salmon and more. Their sustainably-sourced, quality seafood menu is complemented with quality produce and ingredients. Pokeatery offers a wide variety of bases, sauces and toppings, allowing customers to create customizable poké bowls in a fast casual atmosphere. For more information and menu details visit www.pokeatery.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

