Pokeatery to Bring Fresh, Hawaiian-Inspired Menu Creations to Southern Louisiana

Houma, LA (RestaurantNews.com) Pokeatery, the rapidly growing build-your-own poké concept on a mission to bring classic Hawaiian flavors to the mainland, has signed with Revelry Food Group to bring the budding poké franchise to southern Louisiana. The first location is planned to open in the city of Houma within the next year.

“We fell in love with Pokeatery for their dedication to authentic Hawaiian flavors and commitment to sourcing fresh ingredients, and we feel like it will bring welcome variety to Houma,” said Scott Bergeron of Revelry Food Group. “We’ve watched the poké craze sweep across the U.S. in recent years, and it’s a segment we have been wanting to infiltrate for some time, but we’ve been waiting for the right concept. Pokeatery just felt like the right fit.”

Pokeatery was founded in 2015 by husband and wife duo, Derek and Joann Chung, and quickly gained notoriety for offering fresh, responsibly-sourced ingredients complemented by authentic Hawaiian flavors. The core menu features completely customizable poké boxes packed with a base, sashimi-grade proteins, and unlimited mix-ins, sauces, and toppings. Additional standouts include Millennial-favorites like pokecado toast (whole wheat toast loaded with avocado, fresh poké, and a variety of topping options) and Dole Whip floats (pineapple soft serve in pineapple juice).

The upcoming Houma, LA store joins four existing Pokeatery locations, three in Northern California and one in Texas, and an upcoming franchised store in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information on the brand, follow @Pokeatery on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter or visit www.pokeatery.com.

Pokeatery is partnered with Fransmart, the franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner. Pokeatery is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn about franchising opportunities visit http://go.fransmart.com/l/16992/2017-10-06/357xx7.

About Pokeatery

Inspired by the love of the Hawaiian Islands, Pokeatery founders, Joann and Derek Chung, wanted to bring some of their favorite flavors to the mainland and offer a place where anyone could come and enjoy great poké bowls as a meal whenever they crave it. Pokeatery has taken the Hawaiian flavors of poké and updated with a modern California twist, offering several delicious varieties made with sashimi-grade ahi, albacore, salmon and more. Their sustainably-sourced, quality seafood menu is complemented with quality produce and ingredients. Pokeatery offers a wide variety of bases, sauces and toppings, allowing customers to create customizable poké bowls in a fast casual atmosphere. For more information, follow @Pokeatery on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter or visit www.pokeatery.com.

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for over 10 years. Company founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 3,000 restaurants in 45 states and 35 countries. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth—as of 2015, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

