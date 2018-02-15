Poke restaurant joining Orange County Brewers at Lake Mary project

A new poke restaurant will bring the marinated raw fish trend to Lake Mary and is joining Orange County Brewers, Nothing Bundt Cakes and 1000 Degrees Pizza in a new development.

The Park Lane Place development is set to open this summer and a local restaurant consultant Daniel Joseph is debuting a new restaurant, Poke Joint, at the property.

Poke Joint will put the emphasis on the trendy marinated fish as a featured dish, instead of other restaurants that use it as an accent in salads, bowls and wraps, Joseph said.

“The survivors in the poke craze are going to be the ones that can focus on poke and make it work,” Joseph said. “Tuna and salmon can be expensive if you don’t know how to procure it, so often you end up with just a little fish and a lot of everything else.”

Joseph said he hopes to open the development in July, taking a spot next to expanding Central Florida and national chains.

The development is at the northeast corner of Heathrow Park Lane and International Parkway in Lake Mary, near large office buildings for Verizon and Veritas Technologies.

Other tenants slated for the property include an expansion for downtown beer crafter Orange County Brewers and Baldwin Park coffee spot Tutto Cafe. National chains taking a spot there include 1000 Degrees Pizza, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Chicken Salad Chick.

