Pocono Brewery Company's satellite taproom opening soon at Lehigh Valley Mall

A new business is brewing at the Lehigh Valley Mall.

The year-old Pocono Brewery Company will hold a grand opening of its first satellite location Jan. 18 at the former Ann Taylor space at the Whitehall Township mall’s outdoor Lifestyle Center.

The Whitehall Area Chamber of Commerce will host the event 3-5 p.m., cutting the ribbon at 4 p.m. Additionally, Jeff Crosson Acoustics will perform on the taproom stage at 5 p.m., followd by Beth Goldwater at 7 p.m.

The upcoming taproom, next to the recently relocated Apple store, will supplement Pocono Brewery Company’s full-service restaurant and microbrewery, which owner Silvio Vitiello opened in June 2017 at 2092 Route 611 in the Swiftwater section of Pocono Township, according to GraceAnn Horstman, PBC’s marketing and events manager.

“Lehigh Valley Mall is very excited Pocono Brewery Company chose us when deciding on a location in the Lehigh Valley market,” mall management said in a written statement. “They perform extremely well at their location north. Their craft brews add an entertainment/dining option the mall doesn't provide. They will be very successful here.”

The 2,200-square-foot taproom, with bar and table seating, will offer at least 13 beers on draft, Horstman said.

It will feature staple brews such as a Wally Wilson IPA, deriving its name from Wilsonville, a former town that lies at the bottom of Lake Wallenpaupack; and seasonal brews such as a pumpkin porter and peach blonde, made with fruit from Heckman Orchards in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, Horstman said.

With modern Italian brewing equipment and an artistic mindset, PBC aims to brew each beer “with the thoughtfulness of crafting a masterpiece,” according to a message on the company’s website.

“Rather than purchasing flavor extracts, we are bringing the Poconos into PBC by extracting the flavors straight from the source,” the message reads. “This idea was first hatched with the Pocono Pines Pilsner when we wanted to try making a holiday beer that didn’t have the traditional holiday flavors. Inspired by our Christmas tree, a locally grown Pocono pine, we got to work crafting our flavor profile. Upon tasting the beer, we discovered it was less of a holiday brew and more of a year-round drink and immediately decided to make it one of our staple craft beers.”

The upcoming Whitehall venue also will serve food, including salads, nachos and the company’s popular wood-fired pizzas, Horstman said.

In Swiftwater, a wood-burning oven, imported from Naples, Italy, can reach temperatures up to 1,100 degrees, cooking the pizzas in about 45 seconds.

Varieties range from red selections such as the Margherita (fresh mozzarella, olive oil, plum tomato sauce and basil) to white selections such as the Tuscany (fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil, fresh spinach, roasted peppers, grilled shrimp and red onions).

Vitiello previously operated Polk Township’s Luna Rossa restaurant, which closed following a fire in 2014.

PBC is a family affair, with Vitiello’s son, Jean-Luc Vitiello, serving as brewmaster, and another one of his sons, Silvio Vitiello Jr., helping with pizza-making and other duties, Horstman said.

The Whitehall taproom, which will feature seasonal outdoor dining, will stay open later than regular mall hours, Horstman said.

News of the upcoming taproom follows September’s announcement that Johnny’s Bagels & Deli has plans to open its fifth Lehigh Valley eatery in a space on the lower level of Lehigh Valley Mall near Boscov’s. For the past few months, the eatery has been temporarily operating out of the former Lehigh Deli space, next to Claire’s Accessories, on the second floor.

It should move to the lower level space in mid-February, owner John Zohir said.

When asked if PBC’s upcoming taproom is part of a larger plan to introduce more food and beverage options and/or experienced-based retailers — virtual reality gaming facility VR Cafe opened on the upper level in late 2017 — mall management stated: “The mall is always looking for the best retailers, restaurants and services that drive traffic to the center. Customers appreciate experiences; whether it be retail or restaurants we do our best to provide that to them.”

Other recent store openings at the mall include: Fashion of Leggings, offering hundreds of varieties of leggings and jeggings (leggings made to look like jeans) for adults and children; Showcase, offering “fun, interactive, new and unique products”; Box Lunch, a “civic-minded web and brick-and-mortar specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed and non-licensed merchandise,” specializing in pop culture-themed items; and Pro Image Sports, offering college and professional sports apparel, home decor and more.

Restaurant chain Friendly’s closed its freestanding location at the mall in late December.

“Friendly’s in Whitehall values its guests and thanks them for their patronage,” the company said in response to The Morning Call’s questions. “We encourage our guests from Whitehall to visit our next closest store at 1836 Catasauqua Road in Allentown, Pennsylvania.”

Last winter, a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant that was adjacent to Friendly’s relocated to a newly-constructed building on Mickley Avenue in Whitehall.

Lehigh Valley Mall management has not provided information about future use of the former restaurant sites.

