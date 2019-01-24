Pocono beer, wine festivals flow back-to-back this weekend at Sherman Theater

Beer lovers and wine aficionados have this weekend to work out their differences over a drink, as the Pocono Winter Beerfest and Pocono Winter Wine, Food & Spirits Festival take place on back-to-back days at Sherman Theater, 524 Main St., Stroudsburg.

First up is the Beerfest, back for its fourth year, 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday.

More than 100 beer selections will be available, including 10 Barrel, Blake’s Hard Cider, Breckenridge, Devil’s Backbone, Duck Rabbit, Evil Genius, Flying Fish, Founders, Free WIll, Golden Road, Goose Island, Great Lakes, Krombacher, Lancaster Brewing Company, Neshaminy Creek, Penn Brewing, Seven Sirens, Susquehanna, Spring House, Wicked Weed and Yards.

Tickets, $35, include a souvenir tasting glass and samples.VIP tickets, $50, get early entry at noon, plus specialty selections.

There also will be food and vendors.

The Pocono Winter Wine, Food, & Spirits Festival, noon-4:30 p.m. Sunday, will introduce wines produced in the Poconos, which have experienced vigorous growth in the past few years, as well as select wineries from the Pennsylvania Wine Trail.

The event includes samples of local wine, spirits and fine cuisine, art displays, wine-related vendors, and free wine-tasting education.

Featured wineries include Sorrenti's, Kulpmont, Stone & Key, Nimble Hill, Sleepy Cat Urban Winery, 5 Schmucks, Burnt Timbers, Antler Ridge, Mountain View, Tolino, Staggering Unicorn and Renegade. Featured restaurants are Siamsa's Irish Pub, Momento's Pizzeria, Sarah Street Bar & Grill, Garlic Prime Steak & Seafood and The Willow Tree Inn.

Vendors include Chocolate Moonshine, Cloudwell Products, The Big G Organic Farm, Designs by Amanda, Hangover Pretzels, Shpoppy Shawn's Shmoked Cheese, John Hay Cigars, Damsel In Defense, Tastefully Simple, Damn Yankee Catering and Anastasia Glass.

Tickets: $40. Both events are for ages 21 and older.

Info: 570-420-2808, shermantheater.com.

- John J. Moser