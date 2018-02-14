Pliny update: Sightings at Toronado, Blind Lady, O'Brien's, Hamilton's...

Pliny the Younger has landed!

More information on how to score a pour of Russian River’s coveted triple IPA:

THURSDAY

11 a.m. (more or less. Could be earlier, could be later): Toronado San Diego, 4026 30th St. in North Park, will tap two kegs.

4 p.m.: O’Brien’s, 4646 Convoy St. in Kearny Mesa, begins selling tickets for its “Charity Keg” of Younger. Head to the bar with cash — $25 secures a 10 ounce pour between 5 and 8 p.m. on Feb. 21. Proceeds go to various local charities.

7 p.m.: Blind Lady Ale House, 3416 Adams Ave. in Normal Heights, sells tickets online for its Saturday debut of the Younger. It’s $40 for .4 liters of Younger and .4 liters of Pliny the Elder, Russian River’s double IPA. Here’s the link: https://plinyatblah2018.bpt.me,

SATURDAY

11 a.m.: Blind Lady Ale House, 3416 Adams Ave. in Normal Heights, begins its Pliny the Younger/Elder event.

3 p.m.: O’Brien’s taps its second keg.

SUNDAY

11:30 a.m.: Toronado San Diego taps its third keg.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

10 a.m.: Hamilton’s Tavern, 1521 30th St. in South Park, begins a three-hour blind tasting of 15 triple IPAs, including Pliny the Younger. Tickets are $50 — cash, paid at the bar — with a portion benefiting Northern California fire victims.