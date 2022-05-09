PleatPak: Free of All PFAS Chemicals

Anderson SC ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today, GreenDustries Corporation announced the results of comprehensive testing that confirms the absence of PFAS chemicals in their packaging products, the PleatPak and Magic Bag. In a search for 28 different PFAS chemicals, Merit Laboratories tested for each which resulted in no detection of such “forever chemicals.” This latest set of data strengthens the PleatPak and the Magic Bag’s position as a global leader in chemical-free, safe and Green packaging for QSR burgers, sandwiches and finger foods.

Scientists have been sounding the alarm for several years about the pervasive dangers of PFAS that are commonly found in food packaging from some of the largest fast-food companies in the world. Many of these fast-food companies note that they plan to phase out those toxic chemicals by the end of 2025. As the awareness of the hazardous PFAS chemicals is growing, GreenDustries continues to solidify its relationship with clients around the world and the PleatPak continue providing the most loved, convenient, portable and Green packaging product to happy customers worldwide.

“The PleatPak is a top-end quality burger and sandwich package from every measurable category. This is proven with clients expressing their love for the coolest and safe burger wrap in the market,” says Thomas Buchberg, CEO of GreenDustries Corporation, the manufacturer of PleatPak.

“We care about our guests at Tasty Burger. A great experience starts with a tasty, crave-able burger, and ends with an innovative packaging product. PleatPak packaging keeps our burgers hot and our guests’ hands clean. The recent study results that have shown PleatPak wrappers are free of ‘forever chemicals’ is a welcome revelation that reinforces our mission to give our guests the best experience when eating at Tasty Burger,” says David DuBois, CEO of Tasty Burger. Visit us: https://www.pleatpak.com . Contact: info@greendustries.com .

