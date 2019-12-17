Play Without Limits During the Holidays at Main Event with a Winter Funpass

Bowling, billiards, laser tag, gravity ropes and more available for $14.99 at all 43 centers nationwide from Dec. 16 through Jan. 20

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) It’s the most wonderful time of the year … A time where days are merry and bright; a time that brings people together; a time best spent with family creating special moments.

Fortunately, Main Event – the fastest growing, most innovative eating and entertainment company in the country – specializes in creating one-of-a-kind, fun experiences at each of the 43 centers it owns and operates nationwide.

This holiday season, Main Event is making holiday fun even easier – and more affordable – for friends and families to gather and make joyous memories together with its Winter FUNpass.

From Dec. 16 until Jan. 20, the ultimate entertainment center will offer all-you-can-play activities – bowling, billiards, laser tag, gravity ropes and more – with the purchase of a Winter FUNpass. Options, valid every day of the week, include:

Early Bird Winter FUNpass (purchase before noon, play until 5 p.m.): Arrive early and purchase the Winter FUNpass for $14.99!

Arrive early and purchase the Winter FUNpass for $14.99! Winter FUNpass (purchase after noon, play until close): If you arrive after noon, the Winter FUNpass is $19.99 for all-day play until close!

“Main Event offers a world of fun for the whole family, all under one roof,” said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. “Thanks to our Winter FUNpass, there’s no better place to come together and enjoy this holiday season than at Main Event. With kids out of school and families looking for special ways to spend quality time together, we wanted to make it easy for families to make lasting memories during this magical time in the year.

Each Main Event center offers everything a guest could need for fun from state-of-the-art bowling to multi-level laser tag to the latest in virtual reality gaming, among more than 100 other interactive video games, all in addition to an elevated food experience. To learn more, visit mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment operates 43 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most FUN you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

