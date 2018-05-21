Play ball! Dutch & Doc's opens Thursday in Wrigleyville

The dining options near Wrigley Field are about to grow again. Dutch & Doc’s, an American brasserie featuring chef Chris Pandel (Swift & Sons), opens Thursday at the northwest corner of Clark and Addison streets (3600 N. Clark St.).

The 200-seat, two-story restaurant looks directly onto Wrigley Field’s iconic marquee and takes its name from two of the most popular nicknames in Major League Baseball history; over the years, 23 Cubs players have used the nickname Dutch or Doc.

There are similarities between Dutch & Doc’s and Pandel’s other restaurant, particularly in its selection of prime steaks, but the menu will lean toward such fan-friendly dishes as a pub burger, steak sandwich and fried perch. Seafood and pasta creations, including a signature Jarlsberg, grana Padano and white cheddar mac and cheese.

The restaurant will be open for lunch/brunch and dinner daily; reservations are available now on OpenTable.

Thursday is an off-day for the Cubs, so Dutch & Doc’s will be able to open on a relatively quiet day, but the Giants roll into town Friday. Dutch & Doc’s first weekend is going to be very busy.

