Play All Day For $7 At Main Event Entertainment

All-you-can-play just $7 per person/per activity at all 38 centers through Feb. 16

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Main Event is the ultimate entertainment destination for fun, with everything from bowling to laser tag to more than 100 of the latest video games. Main Event has it all, and now guests can have it all at a value that can’t be beat.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 16, FUN-seeking individuals can experience all-you-can-play activities* – bowling, billiards, gravity ropes, laser tag and more – for just $7 per person/per activity. *Activities vary by location.

“We are dedicated to making Main Event the go-to destination for families and friends looking to maximize their FUN together,” said Brendan Mauri, Senior Director of Marketing. “This promotion gives our guests the opportunity to have a full day of fun, playing activities that they personally picked, all at an unbeatable price. So whether you choose to bowl all day or engage in epic laser tag battles, it’s all waiting for you at Main Event.”

All-you-can-play activities will be offered Sunday through Friday through Feb. 16, so celebrate the New Year with endless fun at Main Event before the $7 all-day special ends.

Main Event is consistently ranked the “best place for parties,” thanks to its distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience. From hassle-free birthday parties to company team-building events to an evening out enjoying a great meal and some friendly competition, Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

Each center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, a high ropes adventure course, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience in a full-service American-fare restaurant, specialty pizzas in an Italian-themed cafe or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event’s chefs and bartenders aim to please.

For more information or to book an event, visit mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 38 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to Head for Fun. The company currently has five new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com