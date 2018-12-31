Plates and possibilities: Syrian refugee finds her way in Dallas through food she serves others

DALLAS — At first, the Syrian couple Lily Heine met in August 2016, two days after their U.S. arrival, seemed like many others she'd helped — overwhelmed by the displacement of war and turmoil and the prospect of navigating life and culture in a new land.

Heine, then a refugee caseworker with the International Rescue Committee in Dallas, helped Rania Alahmad and her husband, Abdullah Al Khamis, apply for Social Security cards and fill out paperwork to have their four children vaccinated.

But not until she showed them their first apartment did she got the sense that Alahmad, especially, was not the timid wallflower that many in her situation could be. She was "definitely a go-getter," Heine said, asking the landlord if she could paint the walls or even tear one down.

Heine's assistance was crucial as Alahmad and her family began their American lives. But neither she nor they could imagine how, two years later, Alahmad would be in a position to repay the favor — and to embody the kind of success story caseworkers hope for but rarely get the chance to witness.

IN THE KITCHEN, TOGETHER

Rania Alahmad can cook — and as part of Break Bread, Break Borders, a Dallas-based catering outfit made up of former refugee women, she's learned to put her skills to good use.

The organization was started two years ago by Jin-Ya Huang, a Taiwan-born Dallas artist who came to the U.S. at age 13. Huang used to help her restaurateur mother, Margaret, throw Chinese New Year dinner parties for dozens of friends, and when Margaret died of cancer in late 2015, Huang launched Break Bread, Break Borders as both a tribute to her mom and a reflection of her interest in helping refugees.

The idea is to help the women learn business skills while putting a face on a population often invisible despite its size. More refugees live in Texas than any other state, and Dallas' refugee population is second only to that of Houston.

Huang's original group included four women from Syria, one from Iraq and another from Bangladesh; two have since left and been replaced by a pair of Afghan women. In their homelands, some held jobs such as seamstress or French teacher. Now they're earning kitchen certifications, working as they train.

The Syrian diaspora has birthed similar efforts around the world, such as New Jersey's Syria Supper Club, Antwerp's From Syria With Love, Montreal's Les Filles Fattoush and Toronto's Newcomer Kitchen.

By late 2017, Huang's budding operation had handled a pair of moderately sized dinners. Demand for its services has grown rapidly since, with Break Bread, Break Borders having catered events for the World Affairs Council, Texas Lyceum and a global entrepreneur program at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

Unlike most catering operations, the women don't just drop off food and leave. At Huang's insistence, they step up in front of dinner guests and, as uncomfortable as it might be, share their stories.

"It really puts a face on the food that people are consuming," Huang said. "Food is a great equalizer — and a unifier as well. That's something my mom knew really well."

STARTING ANEW

The Syrian upheaval started in March 2011, when the government clamped down on youngsters calling for change. It was a few months after revolution in Tunisia had prompted the so-called "Arab Spring" of populist revolt, and Alahmad and her family lived in the capital of Damascus, where Al Khamis ran a cellphone store.

As protests grew more intense, the government imposed curfews. Then came the snipers. After gunfire narrowly missed their first-grade son as he made his way home, Alahmad told her husband she was taking their two kids to her hometown of Daraa, near the Jordanian border, in case things really got bad.

And they did: One day, Alahmad — pregnant with her third child — was in town with her nephew getting supplies when a helicopter began shelling the area. Storefronts shuttered and the streets cleared, and the two jumped into the car and headed home, only to see the copter was in pursuit.

Fearful of endangering family members, they changed direction and took cover under an awning of an incomplete building. The helicopter eventually returned to the town and resumed bombing, she said.

Alahmad and the kids left for Jordan on foot soon after, ultimately joined by Al Khamis and officially registering as refugees. Everything they'd built together was left behind.

Determined not to have her baby in a refugee camp, Alahmad began networking. After convincing a Jordanian soldier to help them leave, the family pooled funds and rented an apartment with more than a dozen other people.

Then, in the summer of 2016, came good news: They'd been chosen to go to the U.S.

Recently, with the help of a translator, the couple recounted their first days in America over tender fatayer, or meat and spinach pies, that Alahmad had prepared along with rich ruz bi haleeb, an Arab rice pudding dessert.

Among the first things they noticed after arriving in Dallas was how hot it was. Also, "the housing was built with so much wood, instead of the cement and iron that we were used to," Al Khamis said.

"I thought, 'These are Tom and Jerry houses,' " said Alahmad, who had seen the Hanna-Barbera cartoons. "'Now it makes sense that they could run through walls.'"

Initially worried she'd face rejection over her religion and clothing, Alahmad instead found people friendly and welcoming as the family settled into their new lives. In November of that year, she and her family were among those attending the sixth annual Thanksgiving With Refugees dinner at Dallas' St. John's Episcopal Church.

"Strangers were smiling at me," she remembered. "It made me feel better. Then, I started making friends."

A FAMILIAR FACE

When Huang looked to expand Break Bread, Break Borders' menu offerings last year, dessert was high on her priority list. Syrian refugee Maryam Al Haw, among the group's initial members, recommended Rania Alahmad, her friend and neighbor.

Alahmad, who'd been trying to start a catering operation, saw an opportunity to learn an unfamiliar and intimidating business. "I was scared and didn't know the rules," she said. "Working with Jin-Ya gave me a boost of confidence."

Still in her mid-30s, Alahmad is the youngest of the Break Bread, Break Borders group, and her strong-willed nature can occasionally rub the others the wrong way. She was among the quickest to learn English and isn't shy about handing out photo-filled cards for her own business.

"She has a knack for baking, especially her ma'amoul [date-filled cookies])," Huang says. "In catering you strive for consistency and excellence, and she does it, by the hundreds."

This summer, when Break Bread, Break Borders catered a book-signing event at a local bookstore, the women again shared their stories. Alahmad thought she recognized a woman in the crowd, but it wasn't until after, when that woman approached the caterers and began speaking to them in Arabic, that it clicked.

Alahmad scrolled through her cellphone photos, to the ones she'd taken of those who'd helped her family along their journey, and found the one she was looking for: It was Lily Heine.

She pulled Heine aside and said: "Do you remember me?"

Heine, too, had been sure she'd seen Alahmad before, and was equally caught off guard to hear her former client speaking English so well after so short a time. Alahmad's story, too, had been so unlike the typical tales of woe she'd come to expect from newcomers struggling with issues of language, employment and their children's academic challenges.

Inspired by the interaction and the group's success, Heine — who had gotten engaged in April — proposed an idea to her fiancé, immigration attorney Erick Espinoza, as they anticipated their December nuptials: Why not have Break Bread, Break Borders cater their wedding?

For the refugee women, the couple's decision was not just heartwarming, but significant.

"Weddings are a big deal in the Middle East," said Ruaa Gardner, who often provides translation services for the women. "For the organization, it was a huge thing."

But for Alahmad, it was even sweeter: The effort would be a chance to do something meaningful for the woman who'd helped put her on the road to success.

‘STARTING A REVOLUTION’

With Heine's Dec. 1 wedding a week away, Alahmad hosted a housewarming at her family's new apartment in far northeast Dallas. In addition to being close to Abdullah's warehouse job, the move definitely seemed a step up for 10-year-old son Mohammed, considering the complex had five playgrounds. "The other place didn't have any," he said.

Along with Break Bread, Break Borders colleagues Huang, Al Haw and Nawarah Shaker, Heine and her fiancé were among those enjoying an elaborate spread that included beef croquettes, lamb kebobs, shawarma and tabouleh, all prepared in Alahmad's small galley-style kitchen.

As the organization has helped lift the women's economic fortunes, it has also, in some cases, upended traditional family roles. But even prideful husbands can't say no to catering jobs that can provide a month's worth of rent.

"The women didn't think their food mattered," Huang said. "Now, all of a sudden, having the opportunity to support their family isn't so far-fetched after all."

And by last year, Alahmad was taking multiple Ramadan orders for her own catering outfit, a development Heine found rewarding.

"For these women, their ability to feel empowered as businesswomen is what you hope for," Heine said. "At the beginning, it's so hard and there's a lot of culture shock, a feeling of 'Why did I even leave?' What [Alahmad] has been able to overcome is truly remarkable. I wish I could have told her, when she first came, what I see now."

Their individual efforts also fill the women with a sense of pride to be self-supporting and not a burden on their host country. And ultimately, as her business grows, Alahmad, like the others, hopes to set off on her own.

"She wants to be her own boss, and that's what we want," Huang said. "We don't want to hold everybody's hands forever. We're starting a revolution here — but they don't know that. They think we're just cooking."

In the days leading up to the Heine-Espinoza wedding, Alahmad was so excited she could barely sleep. Ultimately the event would go off without fail, with trays of Middle Eastern dishes blanketing two entire tables at a reception hall in Garland.

"The fact that Lily trusted us was inspiring," Alahmad said later. "She made us part of the most important day of her life."

