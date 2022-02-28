Plant-based Silk makes more of a splash with vanilla latte and salted caramel almond coffee creamers

Silk is rolling out new, plant-based flavors of coffee creamers.

Parent company Danone North America introduced the brand’s almond creamers in Vanilla Latte and Salted Caramel, as well as a dairy-free Sweet Oat Latte flavor this week.

The “purpose-driven” business — whose portfolio includes Activia, Dannon, International Delight and YoCrunch — also pointed to research that “plant-based creamer usage grew nearly 35% in 2021 compared to 2020,” which informed the decision for the new additions to the Silk lineup.

“More consumers are looking to the ‘better-for-you’ category for both great taste and convenience in food and beverage options,” the brand’s senior director Amanda Simerman, said with the announcement

All three products are now available at Walmart and grocery stores for the suggested retail prices of $4.79 and $4.49 per quart.

In addition to being certified vegan, the creamers are gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, made without carrageenan or artificial colors and flavors and have 4 grams of protein per serving.