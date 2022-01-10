Plant-based fried chicken coming to KFCs nationwide

For those who are vegans, vegetarians, interested in helping the environment or simply curious to try something new, KFC restaurants nationwide will soon add plant-based fried chicken to their menu.

For a limited time, KFC is selling Beyond Meat’s plant-based chicken, according to reports.

The launch follows years of research by Yum Brands and Beyond Meat to develop a meat substitute that tastes and feels like whole muscle chicken, such as chicken breast, rather than the ground-up consistency of nuggets, CNBC reported.

In August 2019, the two companies tested plant-based chicken at an Atlanta restaurant, where it sold out in less than five hours. KFC then tested the new item in Nashville, Charlotte, North Carolina, and Southern California, according to CNBC.

Plant-based substitutes have grown in popularity as more Americans adopt a “flexitarian diet”, in which consumers reduce their meat consumption for health and environmental reasons.

“From a supply perspective, we feel really good about it, and it’s something we have experience with in initial trials,” Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown, told CNBC.

Customers can purchase KFC’s Beyond Fried Chicken in six- or 12-piece orders. Prices start at $6.99.