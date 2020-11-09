Plant-based eggs just like the real thing

The pick: Plant-based pourable Just Egg and folded Just Egg.

Why it rates: If you're concerned about how our food choices impact our planet, then Just Egg might be the product for you. The production of this plant-based egg substitute uses 98% less water, emits 93% less CO2, and uses 86% less land than conventional animal sources.

The pourable Just Egg cooks and tastes like chicken eggs, but is made entirely from plants — mung bean being the primary source, with turmeric added for color. Just Egg is great for omelets, French toast and many baked goods. Just Egg Folded is a frozen, toaster-ready patty that's perfect for filling breakfast sandwiches or topping ramen.

Both sustainable products are cholesterol-free, Project Non-GMO verified, carrageenan-free and made with no artificial flavors.

What our testers said: "I loved the ease of being able to find a non-vegan recipe online and substitute regular eggs for the Just Egg pourable," said our newly vegan tester. "There was no difference in taste or texture from using real eggs. The crepes I made were a hit with the roomies (both of whom are non-vegans)." Another tester used Just Egg in a Mexican drowned eggs recipe and noted that there was little discernible difference between scrambled chicken eggs and Just Egg in the recipe. "It scrambled just like a real egg."

Info: A 12-ounce bottle is about $5. Find it at Whole Foods and online at Amazon.com. Also, several local restaurants use Just Egg in their offerings, including Spoiled Vegan and Breakfast Republic. Find recipes at www.ju.st/en-us.

